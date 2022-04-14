Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomie
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Informatie
Gorilla is more than just a cryptocurrency. It is a community-driven project that aims to make a positive impact on the world while also having fun.
This means that by simply holding or trading Gorilla, you are also contributing to meaningful causes. But that's not all. Gorilla also has a strong focus on education. The team behind Gorilla is committed to providing resources and information to help people better understand cryptocurrency and how it works.
This includes a blog and community forums where members can ask questions and share knowledge. Of course, Gorilla is also a fun and lively community that enjoys creating memes, sharing stories, and supporting one another.
The team behind Gorilla is dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive community that is welcoming to everyone, regardless of their level of experience with cryptocurrency. So, what sets Gorilla apart from other meme coins? It's the fact that it is more than just a meme. Gorilla is a movement - a movement that uses the power of cryptocurrency to make a positive impact on the world. Join the community, trade Gorilla, and help make a difference today.
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal GIAC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel GIAC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van GIAC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van GIAC token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van GIAC
Wil je weten waar je GIAC naartoe gaat? Onze GIAC prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.