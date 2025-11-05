BeursDEX+
De live gooncoin prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime GOONCOIN naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de GOONCOIN prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Meer over GOONCOIN

GOONCOIN Prijsinformatie

Wat is GOONCOIN

GOONCOIN officiële website

GOONCOIN tokenomie

GOONCOIN Prijsvoorspelling

Verdien

Airdrop+

Nieuws

Blog

Leren

gooncoin logo

gooncoin Prijs (GOONCOIN)

Niet genoteerd

1 GOONCOIN naar USD live prijs:

--
----
-2.00%1D
mexc
Deze tokengegevens zijn afkomstig van derden. MEXC fungeert uitsluitend als informatie-aggregator. Ontdek andere genoteerde tokens op de MEXC Spotmarkt!
USD
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) live prijsgrafiek
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 22:58:31 (UTC+8)

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0017408
$ 0.0017408$ 0.0017408

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.30%

-2.02%

-31.64%

-31.64%

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er GOONCOIN verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De GOONCOIN hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0.0017408, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is GOONCOIN met +1.30% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -2.02% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -31.64% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Marktinformatie

$ 11.81K
$ 11.81K$ 11.81K

--
----

$ 11.81K
$ 11.81K$ 11.81K

996.64M
996.64M 996.64M

996,635,539.354288
996,635,539.354288 996,635,539.354288

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van gooncoin is $ 11.81K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van GOONCOIN is 996.64M, met een totale voorraad van 996635539.354288. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 11.81K.

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van gooncoin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van gooncoin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van gooncoin naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van gooncoin naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0-2.02%
30 dagen$ 0-48.51%
60 dagen$ 0-93.47%
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is gooncoin (GOONCOIN)?

The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year

Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”

Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.

The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.

Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.

Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.

Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.

MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) hulpbron

Officiële website

gooncoin Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal gooncoin (GOONCOIN) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je gooncoin (GOONCOIN) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor gooncoin te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de gooncoin prijsvoorspelling !

GOONCOIN naar lokale valuta's

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van gooncoin (GOONCOIN) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van GOONCOIN token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

Hoeveel is gooncoin (GOONCOIN) vandaag waard?
De live GOONCOIN prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige GOONCOIN naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van GOONCOIN naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van gooncoin?
De marktkapitalisatie van GOONCOIN is $ 11.81K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van GOONCOIN?
De circulerende voorraad van GOONCOIN is 996.64M USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van GOONCOIN?
GOONCOIN bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0.0017408 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van GOONCOIN?
GOONCOIN zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van GOONCOIN?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van GOONCOIN is -- USD.
Zal GOONCOIN dit jaar hoger gaan?
GOONCOIN kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de GOONCOIN prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 22:58:31 (UTC+8)

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Belangrijke updates uit de sector

Tijd (UTC+8)TypeInformatie
11-05 17:18:00Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.

