Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) Tokenomie
Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) Informatie
$GSC (Girls Smoking Cigs) represents a cultural shift in the memecoin space, challenging both crypto and societal norms. While the memecoin landscape has increasingly gravitated toward short-term speculation, $GSC draws inspiration from the original 'hodl' philosophy - but with a rebellious twist. The project transforms hodl's concept of 'conviction' into one of 'addiction,' playing on the irresistible nature of both cigarettes and cultural rebellion. The project emerged from recognizing a significant gap in crypto culture: the lack of authentic, non-objectified female representation in memecoins. $GSC captures the essence of feminine rebellion against societal double standards, particularly how women face disproportionate judgment for the same behaviors accepted in men - symbolized through the act of smoking. Beyond its satirical surface, $GSC taps into a powerful aesthetic and cultural movement, celebrating women who reject arbitrary social constraints. The project resonates with a global community of individuals who appreciate both the artistic appeal of the imagery and its deeper commentary on gender dynamics in both traditional and crypto spaces. While other 'female-themed' tokens often resort to objectification, $GSC stands apart by embodying genuine empowerment through defiance, making it uniquely positioned in both the memecoin space and broader cultural conversation.
Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal GSC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel GSC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van GSC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van GSC token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van GSC
Wil je weten waar je GSC naartoe gaat? Onze GSC prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.