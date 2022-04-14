Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) Tokenomie
Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) Informatie
Girl With A Pearl Earring (PEARL) Date created: 1665 Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" isn't just a painting-it's an emblem of cultural sophistication and artistic ingenuity. Departing from the confines of traditional portraiture, it delves into the realm of the 'tronie, a canvas where imagination reigns supreme. Here, we encounter a mesmerizing portrayal of a girl draped in exotic allure, her features adorned with an opulent turban and an audaciously large pearl. Vermeer's mastery of light is nothing short of transformative, casting an enchanting glow that delicately caresses the contours of the girl's face, illuminating her lips with a tantalizing radiance. And let's not forget the pearl-its luminosity serves as a beacon of Vermeer's unparalleled skill and vision. This masterpiece isn't just a stroke of artistic brilliance; it's a coveted treasure, valued not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its rarity and monetary worth, fetching millions on the market. Now, naturally, its worth is beyond measure; the Mauritshuis would never even consider parting with it. In fact, the last Vermeer sold publicly, back in 2004, fetched $30 million, but it pales in comparison to the exquisite beauty of "Girl with a Pearl Earring." It stands as a testament to Vermeer's enduring legacy and the enduring allure of artistic excellence. And now, it is on the Solana Blockchain.
Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Girl with a Pearl (PEARL), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal PEARL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel PEARL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van PEARL begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van PEARL token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van PEARL
Wil je weten waar je PEARL naartoe gaat? Onze PEARL prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.