BeursDEX+
Koop cryptoMarktenSpotFutures500XEarnEvenementen
Meer
De live Giant Token prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime GTAN naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de GTAN prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.De live Giant Token prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime GTAN naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de GTAN prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Meer over GTAN

GTAN Prijsinformatie

Wat is GTAN

GTAN whitepaper

GTAN officiële website

GTAN tokenomie

GTAN Prijsvoorspelling

Verdien

Airdrop+

Nieuws

Blog

Leren

Giant Token logo

Giant Token Prijs (GTAN)

Niet genoteerd

1 GTAN naar USD live prijs:

--
----
-11.10%1D
mexc
Deze tokengegevens zijn afkomstig van derden. MEXC fungeert uitsluitend als informatie-aggregator. Ontdek andere genoteerde tokens op de MEXC Spotmarkt!
USD
Giant Token (GTAN) live prijsgrafiek
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 21:11:11 (UTC+8)

Giant Token (GTAN) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.16%

-11.14%

-33.66%

-33.66%

Giant Token (GTAN) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er GTAN verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De GTAN hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is GTAN met +1.16% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -11.14% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -33.66% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

Giant Token (GTAN) Marktinformatie

$ 212.88K
$ 212.88K$ 212.88K

--
----

$ 212.88K
$ 212.88K$ 212.88K

375.03T
375.03T 375.03T

375,034,540,398,364.0
375,034,540,398,364.0 375,034,540,398,364.0

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Giant Token is $ 212.88K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van GTAN is 375.03T, met een totale voorraad van 375034540398364.0. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 212.88K.

Giant Token (GTAN) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Giant Token naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Giant Token naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Giant Token naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Giant Token naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0-11.14%
30 dagen$ 0-63.41%
60 dagen$ 0-57.43%
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is Giant Token (GTAN)?

Giant Token ($GTAN) is a groundbreaking African charity-focused digital currency project that leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a tangible and transparent impact. Beyond its function as a secure and efficient digital asset, GTAN is built on a core mission to uplift underprivileged communities in Africa, providing essential aid to those who need it most, including widows, widowers, and the elderly. The project's unique structure ensures a continuous flow of support, enhancing local communities and fostering lasting, positive change.

The $GTAN ecosystem is designed to be a beacon of transparency and accountability. By utilizing blockchain technology, every transaction and every donation is recorded on an immutable public ledger. This level of transparency eliminates the intermediaries often found in traditional charity models, ensuring that funds go directly to beneficiaries and that donors can see the real-world impact of their contributions. This creates a secure and trustworthy environment for all stakeholders, from project partners to individual community members.

$GTAN offers a unique investment opportunity that seamlessly blends financial returns with a powerful social mission. A key part of our innovative tokenomics is the transaction tax system, where a small percentage of every trade is automatically allocated to a dedicated charity wallet. This sustainable business model ensures that the project’s success is directly tied to the positive change it creates, providing a continuous and growing source of funding for our charitable initiatives.

For investors, $GTAN is more than just a digital asset; it is a means of participating in a powerful movement for social good. A portion of each transaction is distributed as reflections to all token holders, providing a passive income stream simply for holding the token. This dual-purpose model allows investors to not only position themselves for potential profits in the rapidly growing world of cryptocurrency but also to make a tangible difference in the world. As the demand for socially responsible investing (SRI) continues to rise, $GTAN is perfectly positioned to appeal to a new generation of investors who prioritize projects that align with their values.

Our community is the heart of the Giant Token project. By investing in $GTAN, you're not just buying a token—you’re joining a global community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about using cryptocurrency to solve real-world problems. This engaged and passionate community is a vital component of the project's long-term success, driving awareness, and helping to identify and support new charitable causes.

Finally, Giant Token ($GTAN) represents the future of philanthropy—a future where technology, finance, and social responsibility converge. It's a testament to the idea that a digital currency can be a force for profound, positive change. Join us in building a better future, one transaction at a time.

MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.

Giant Token (GTAN) hulpbron

Whitepaper
Officiële website

Giant Token Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal Giant Token (GTAN) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je Giant Token (GTAN) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor Giant Token te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de Giant Token prijsvoorspelling !

GTAN naar lokale valuta's

Giant Token (GTAN) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Giant Token (GTAN) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van GTAN token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over Giant Token (GTAN)

Hoeveel is Giant Token (GTAN) vandaag waard?
De live GTAN prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige GTAN naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van GTAN naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van Giant Token?
De marktkapitalisatie van GTAN is $ 212.88K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van GTAN?
De circulerende voorraad van GTAN is 375.03T USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van GTAN?
GTAN bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van GTAN?
GTAN zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van GTAN?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van GTAN is -- USD.
Zal GTAN dit jaar hoger gaan?
GTAN kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de GTAN prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 21:11:11 (UTC+8)

Giant Token (GTAN) Belangrijke updates uit de sector

Tijd (UTC+8)TypeInformatie
11-05 17:18:00Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.

POPULAIR

Momenteel populaire cryptocurrency's die veel marktaandacht krijgen

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,515.24
$102,515.24$102,515.24

-0.64%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,336.97
$3,336.97$3,336.97

-4.85%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$157.86
$157.86$157.86

-2.24%

USDCoin logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9999
$0.9999$0.9999

-0.02%

Momentum logo

Momentum

MMT

$1.1858
$1.1858$1.1858

+58.63%

TOPvolume

De cryptocurrency's met het hoogste handelsvolume

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,515.24
$102,515.24$102,515.24

-0.64%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,336.97
$3,336.97$3,336.97

-4.85%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$157.86
$157.86$157.86

-2.24%

XRP logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2420
$2.2420$2.2420

-1.75%

DOGE logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16391
$0.16391$0.16391

-0.01%

Nieuw toegevoegd

Onlangs genoteerde cryptocurrency's die beschikbaar zijn voor handel

UnifAI logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Sentism logo

Sentism

SENTIS

$0.05055
$0.05055$0.05055

+102.20%

MemeMarket logo

MemeMarket

MFUN

$0.01050
$0.01050$0.01050

+40.00%

Backstage logo

Backstage

BKS

$0.00684
$0.00684$0.00684

+5.23%

Intuition logo

Intuition

TRUST

$0.2680
$0.2680$0.2680

+436.00%

Topstijgers

De beste cryptopumps van vandaag

Intuition logo

Intuition

TRUST

$0.2680
$0.2680$0.2680

+436.00%

PlayMindProtocol logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.06701
$0.06701$0.06701

+336.83%

Datasoul logo

Datasoul

DATASOUL

$0.0000000044511
$0.0000000044511$0.0000000044511

+217.89%

JUICY logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.1676
$0.1676$0.1676

+155.87%

NexAIPhone logo

NexAIPhone

NEXAIPHONE

$0.000008781
$0.000008781$0.000008781

+130.04%