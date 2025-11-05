Giant Token Prijs (GTAN)
+1.16%
-11.14%
-33.66%
-33.66%
Giant Token (GTAN) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er GTAN verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De GTAN hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .
Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is GTAN met +1.16% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -11.14% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -33.66% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.
De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Giant Token is $ 212.88K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van GTAN is 375.03T, met een totale voorraad van 375034540398364.0. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 212.88K.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Giant Token naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Giant Token naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Giant Token naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Giant Token naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-11.14%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-63.41%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-57.43%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Giant Token ($GTAN) is a groundbreaking African charity-focused digital currency project that leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a tangible and transparent impact. Beyond its function as a secure and efficient digital asset, GTAN is built on a core mission to uplift underprivileged communities in Africa, providing essential aid to those who need it most, including widows, widowers, and the elderly. The project's unique structure ensures a continuous flow of support, enhancing local communities and fostering lasting, positive change.
The $GTAN ecosystem is designed to be a beacon of transparency and accountability. By utilizing blockchain technology, every transaction and every donation is recorded on an immutable public ledger. This level of transparency eliminates the intermediaries often found in traditional charity models, ensuring that funds go directly to beneficiaries and that donors can see the real-world impact of their contributions. This creates a secure and trustworthy environment for all stakeholders, from project partners to individual community members.
$GTAN offers a unique investment opportunity that seamlessly blends financial returns with a powerful social mission. A key part of our innovative tokenomics is the transaction tax system, where a small percentage of every trade is automatically allocated to a dedicated charity wallet. This sustainable business model ensures that the project’s success is directly tied to the positive change it creates, providing a continuous and growing source of funding for our charitable initiatives.
For investors, $GTAN is more than just a digital asset; it is a means of participating in a powerful movement for social good. A portion of each transaction is distributed as reflections to all token holders, providing a passive income stream simply for holding the token. This dual-purpose model allows investors to not only position themselves for potential profits in the rapidly growing world of cryptocurrency but also to make a tangible difference in the world. As the demand for socially responsible investing (SRI) continues to rise, $GTAN is perfectly positioned to appeal to a new generation of investors who prioritize projects that align with their values.
Our community is the heart of the Giant Token project. By investing in $GTAN, you're not just buying a token—you’re joining a global community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about using cryptocurrency to solve real-world problems. This engaged and passionate community is a vital component of the project's long-term success, driving awareness, and helping to identify and support new charitable causes.
Finally, Giant Token ($GTAN) represents the future of philanthropy—a future where technology, finance, and social responsibility converge. It's a testament to the idea that a digital currency can be a force for profound, positive change. Join us in building a better future, one transaction at a time.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
Hoeveel zal Giant Token (GTAN) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je Giant Token (GTAN) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor Giant Token te bekijken.
Bekijk nu de Giant Token prijsvoorspelling !
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Giant Token (GTAN) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van GTAN token !
|Tijd (UTC+8)
|Type
|Informatie
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
Momenteel populaire cryptocurrency's die veel marktaandacht krijgen
De cryptocurrency's met het hoogste handelsvolume
Onlangs genoteerde cryptocurrency's die beschikbaar zijn voor handel
De beste cryptopumps van vandaag