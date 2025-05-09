Geoff Prijs (GEOFF)
De live prijs van Geoff (GEOFF) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 203.29K USD. De prijs van GEOFF naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Geoff:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Geoff prijswijziging binnen de dag is +25.79%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 1.00B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van GEOFF naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige GEOFF prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Geoff naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Geoff naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Geoff naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Geoff naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+25.79%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+11.92%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-50.41%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Geoff: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
+25.79%
-7.53%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer who previously guided Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project centers on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or extensive utility. Its creator, who has chosen to disclose personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely heavily on speculative mechanisms or intricate features. No Utility, No Complex Features $GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. The project does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities. Instead, it underscores the cultural and social appeal of internet memes, aiming to build a community around lighthearted content rather than promising advanced technology or revenue-sharing models. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy; the token’s value proposition focuses on entertainment and collective participation, rather than the pursuit of long-term adoption in traditional use cases. Ethereum as the Chosen Network By launching on Ethereum, $GEOFF leverages the widespread adoption and familiarity of the ERC-20 token standard. This decision allows for seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), popular wallet applications, and other well-known tools within the broader Ethereum ecosystem. While the project does not claim to implement cutting-edge smart contracts or innovative protocols, the solidity of Ethereum’s underlying network offers a degree of reliability and security that can be reassuring to meme-coin enthusiasts. Personal Branding and Doxxed Developer The developer’s decision to be doxxed—revealing personal identity—stands out in a meme-coin market often characterized by anonymity. This openness aims to foster trust among participants who might be cautious about projects lacking verifiable track records. By highlighting experience in a previous meme coin that reportedly reached a nine-figure market cap, the developer positions $GEOFF as a venture led by someone with a degree of familiarity in navigating meme-driven markets. However, it is also stated that the new token is purely a personal-branded community coin, free from elaborate promises or attached functionalities. Community-Focused Strategy Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events. This approach aligns with the broader meme-coin trend, where humor, social sharing, and collective energy often drive engagement and trading volume more than foundational technology. Contract Address and Transparency $GEOFF operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions. According to the team, being transparent about the contract’s contents and parameters is a priority. This transparency extends to communication channels, where the developer and community members frequently interact, discuss token-related topics, and share memes. Although the project’s scope is limited to entertainment, the team views these open lines of communication as essential for sustaining interest in a low-utility coin. Summary In essence, $GEOFF is a meme-centric cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum, guided by a doxxed developer with prior meme-coin experience. It presents itself as a simple, humor-driven project without utility, advanced features, or a detailed roadmap. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 GEOFF naar VND
₫--
|1 GEOFF naar AUD
A$--
|1 GEOFF naar GBP
￡--
|1 GEOFF naar EUR
€--
|1 GEOFF naar USD
$--
|1 GEOFF naar MYR
RM--
|1 GEOFF naar TRY
₺--
|1 GEOFF naar JPY
¥--
|1 GEOFF naar RUB
₽--
|1 GEOFF naar INR
₹--
|1 GEOFF naar IDR
Rp--
|1 GEOFF naar KRW
₩--
|1 GEOFF naar PHP
₱--
|1 GEOFF naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 GEOFF naar BRL
R$--
|1 GEOFF naar CAD
C$--
|1 GEOFF naar BDT
৳--
|1 GEOFF naar NGN
₦--
|1 GEOFF naar UAH
₴--
|1 GEOFF naar VES
Bs--
|1 GEOFF naar PKR
Rs--
|1 GEOFF naar KZT
₸--
|1 GEOFF naar THB
฿--
|1 GEOFF naar TWD
NT$--
|1 GEOFF naar AED
د.إ--
|1 GEOFF naar CHF
Fr--
|1 GEOFF naar HKD
HK$--
|1 GEOFF naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 GEOFF naar MXN
$--