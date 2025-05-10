GeniuX Prijs (IUX)
De live prijs van GeniuX (IUX) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 6.75K USD. De prijs van IUX naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van GeniuX:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
GeniuX prijswijziging binnen de dag is --
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 64.21M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van IUX naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige IUX prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van GeniuX naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van GeniuX naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van GeniuX naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van GeniuX naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-8.59%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-13.28%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van GeniuX: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
--
-0.00%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Who is the Founder of GeniuX (Genius Assets Marketplace)? Founded in 2018, we built the first and biggest, secure digital assets marketplace in the world. The project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda, and before that, in the last 13 years, his professional career has been focused on sales. Claudiu has built a large and immense community with more than 200.000 customers in 17 countries and sales of more than 75 million euros. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022, with the first real estate Fractional Ownership Project set to launch by the end of the year. It started from the main idea that each and every one of us can be a GENIUS itself and can make all our dreams come true. You just need to find your inside Genius and let it out for a higher purpose. Assets you can imagine from what they came from, but you don’t know the real reason. We wanted to combine the digital and real-world assets in a single marketplace, accessible for everyone, through GeniuX, which X marks the spot for a lifetime treasure. What makes GeniuX unique? Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a new project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets. Through tokenization, Genius Assets will make it possible for ecosystem participants to hold digital shares in properties and other assets via fractional ownership and receive a corresponding percentage of the income those assets generate. The aim of the project is to make the token economy a viable option for long-term holders seeking regular revenue. While many of the investment opportunities available via the GeniuX token will be traditional, the possibility of participating in ICOs and NFT releases means the digital assets space will not be overlooked. A debit card, more real estate projects, an NFT marketplace, and further Defi integration will follow in 2023. The project founders ultimately hope to build the largest marketplace for high-value digital and physical assets on the blockchain. How many GeniuX (IUX) coins are there in circulation? The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%. How is the GeniuX secured? There is a top3 IT & Blockchain company in East Europe that has developed the entire ecosystem, from scratch! A cyber security and stress testing on the platform are complete, using cutting edge technologies, creating a unique brand, with an inside blockchain developer who created the smart contract for the platform. The Smart Contract has been audited by Hacken, a platform that enables everyone to become an ethical hacker to protect Web 3.0 space by encouraging cybersecurity! Results of SC audit: 9.90/10 Audit report: https://hacken.io/audits/#geniusassets Medium article: https://medium.com/@geniusassets/genius-assets-x-hacken-d76bf6fc39fd
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 IUX naar VND
₫--
|1 IUX naar AUD
A$--
|1 IUX naar GBP
￡--
|1 IUX naar EUR
€--
|1 IUX naar USD
$--
|1 IUX naar MYR
RM--
|1 IUX naar TRY
₺--
|1 IUX naar JPY
¥--
|1 IUX naar RUB
₽--
|1 IUX naar INR
₹--
|1 IUX naar IDR
Rp--
|1 IUX naar KRW
₩--
|1 IUX naar PHP
₱--
|1 IUX naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 IUX naar BRL
R$--
|1 IUX naar CAD
C$--
|1 IUX naar BDT
৳--
|1 IUX naar NGN
₦--
|1 IUX naar UAH
₴--
|1 IUX naar VES
Bs--
|1 IUX naar PKR
Rs--
|1 IUX naar KZT
₸--
|1 IUX naar THB
฿--
|1 IUX naar TWD
NT$--
|1 IUX naar AED
د.إ--
|1 IUX naar CHF
Fr--
|1 IUX naar HKD
HK$--
|1 IUX naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 IUX naar MXN
$--