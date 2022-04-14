GENESIS (GENESIS) Tokenomie
GENESIS (GENESIS) Informatie
$GENESIS pays homage to the very first step in the cryptocurrency revolution—the genesis block of Bitcoin, mined by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. As a memecoin, $GENESIS serves as a nostalgic and celebratory tribute to the origins of decentralized finance. With the message “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks” embedded forever in the blockchain, the genesis block symbolizes a pivotal moment in history: the birth of a system that challenges traditional financial norms. $GENESIS encapsulates this spirit of innovation, resilience, and rebellion, providing a platform for crypto enthusiasts to connect with the roots of the blockchain movement.
Beyond its historical inspiration, $GENESIS embodies the playful and creative ethos of the meme economy. Featuring vibrant imagery of the genesis block and Satoshi’s legendary pseudonym, the token invites users to celebrate not just the past but the ongoing evolution of blockchain technology. With its lighthearted yet meaningful branding, $GENESIS aims to spark conversation, laughter, and reflection, reminding the crypto community that while the journey started with one block, the possibilities are infinite. Whether you’re a die-hard Bitcoin maximalist or simply a fan of crypto culture, $GENESIS offers a unique way to honor the foundation while looking toward the future.
GENESIS (GENESIS) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor GENESIS (GENESIS), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
GENESIS (GENESIS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van GENESIS (GENESIS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal GENESIS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel GENESIS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van GENESIS begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van GENESIS token verkennen!
