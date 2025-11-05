BeursDEX+
De live General Impressions prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime GEN naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de GEN prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

General Impressions Prijs (GEN)

1 GEN naar USD live prijs:

--
----
-5.30%1D
Deze tokengegevens zijn afkomstig van derden.
USD
General Impressions (GEN) live prijsgrafiek
General Impressions (GEN) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.060835
$ 0.060835$ 0.060835

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.01%

-5.32%

-18.62%

-18.62%

General Impressions (GEN) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er GEN verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De GEN hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0.060835, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is GEN met -0.01% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -5.32% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -18.62% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

General Impressions (GEN) Marktinformatie

$ 9.34K
$ 9.34K$ 9.34K

--
----

$ 9.34K
$ 9.34K$ 9.34K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van General Impressions is $ 9.34K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van GEN is 1.00B, met een totale voorraad van 1000000000.0. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 9.34K.

General Impressions (GEN) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van General Impressions naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van General Impressions naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van General Impressions naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van General Impressions naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0-5.32%
30 dagen$ 0-98.15%
60 dagen$ 0-99.94%
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is General Impressions (GEN)?

General Impressions (GI) is a decentralized execution framework designed to support the emergence of Agentic AI—systems composed of autonomous software agents that can persist over time, coordinate with other agents, and adapt their behavior as they learn. Unlike traditional AI tools such as Manus, which executes discrete tasks without memory, or n8n, which automates workflows through static rule-based logic, GI provides a fully programmable runtime for long-lived, composable, and self-evolving agents. It does this through Glint, an open-source engine written in Rust, where agents are not stateless scripts but autonomous processes capable of maintaining state onchain, coordinating with other agents via native protocols, and dynamically updating their logic mid-execution. This enables a new kind of software behavior: not one-off responses, but ongoing loops of perception, memory, reasoning, and action—functionally similar to operating systems for agents.

Rust plays a central role in GI’s design. The language’s memory safety guarantees, concurrency model, and strict lifecycle control provide the stability and performance necessary for running agents over long time horizons. GI’s architecture embraces modularity at its core: agent logic is structured as a graph, where nodes represent functional modules and edges encode control and data flows. These modules are designed to be reused and recombined, allowing developers to build complex systems from simple, interoperable components. This makes GI fundamentally different from orchestration frameworks like LangChain or AutoGen, which focus on chaining prompts or managing tools, but lack persistence, runtime coordination, or any notion of lifecycle-aware agents.

What distinguishes GI is its ability to solve the “agentic trilemma”—the challenge of building agents that are at once flexible, general-purpose, and reusable. In legacy systems, agents either reset between runs (as with Manus), or rely on external, human-managed logic (as with n8n). In GI, agents can learn and change, coordinate natively, and persist their knowledge across context switches. These capabilities are not theoretical; GI has validated them in production through its Telegram Swarm, a network of agents operating across over 330,000 Telegram groups. These agents continuously scan messages, classify sentiment, track influencer dynamics, and autonomously take actions such as posting or triggering downstream systems—demonstrating the scalability and effectiveness of GI’s runtime.

More broadly, GI addresses a critical missing layer in the AI and crypto ecosystem. While many current projects focus on agent frontends, tooling layers, or token marketplaces, GI focuses on execution—the substrate on which all agent behavior runs. Just as Ethereum became the default environment for decentralized applications by solving composable, trustless execution for contracts, GI aspires to be the default runtime for autonomous agents. It is designed for a world in which software agents will increasingly operate without constant human supervision—researching, trading, moderating, governing, and negotiating in dynamic environments. In that world, the ability to persist, coordinate, and evolve will no longer be optional; it will be foundational. GI is building the infrastructure for that world.



General Impressions (GEN) hulpbron

Officiële website

General Impressions Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal General Impressions (GEN) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je General Impressions (GEN) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor General Impressions te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de General Impressions prijsvoorspelling !

GEN naar lokale valuta's

General Impressions (GEN) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van General Impressions (GEN) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van GEN token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over General Impressions (GEN)

Hoeveel is General Impressions (GEN) vandaag waard?
De live GEN prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige GEN naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van GEN naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van General Impressions?
De marktkapitalisatie van GEN is $ 9.34K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van GEN?
De circulerende voorraad van GEN is 1.00B USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van GEN?
GEN bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0.060835 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van GEN?
GEN zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van GEN?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van GEN is -- USD.
Zal GEN dit jaar hoger gaan?
GEN kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de GEN prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen.

