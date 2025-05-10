GAG Token Prijs (GAG)
De live prijs van GAG Token (GAG) vandaag is 0.01599706 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 191.03K USD. De prijs van GAG naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van GAG Token:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
GAG Token prijswijziging binnen de dag is +20.21%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 11.91M USD
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van GAG Token naar USD $ +0.00268986.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van GAG Token naar USD $ +0.0355600454.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van GAG Token naar USD $ +0.0346733635.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van GAG Token naar USD $ +0.008082579046682136.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00268986
|+20.21%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0355600454
|+222.29%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0346733635
|+216.75%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.008082579046682136
|+102.12%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van GAG Token: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.35%
+20.21%
+77.03%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
GAG Token, integrated into the Adgager ecosystem, pioneers cryptocurrency in research, offering investors sustainable value and fostering a dynamic community where members earn tokens by contributing insights to brands' projects, envisioning this for the entire research sector. GAG Token is a cryptocurrency project integrated within the Adgager ecosystem, with a focus on the research sector. It serves as a valuable tool for investors, facilitating participation in Adgager's closed-loop system and providing sustainable value through its innovative tokenomics structure. The project aims to foster transparency and community engagement while offering various benefits to users who contribute to the Adgager ecosystem. Key Features: - GAG Token serves as a means of value transfer within the Adgager ecosystem, facilitating transactions between Gagers and businesses. - Tokenomics structure includes 66 million total tokens, distributed across Pre-Sale, Team, Stake, and Airdrop wallets. - Token supply and demand are tied to the growth and functioning of the Adgager ecosystem, with control mechanisms in place to ensure stability and prevent inflation. - Various opportunities for users to earn GAG Tokens through participation in research projects, surveys, and platform activities. Partnerships and Roadmap: - Adgager received a $6.6 million investment in 2023, contributing to the project's development and growth. - Future plans include increasing the token supply by 100% annually, reaching 24 million GAG Tokens in the first year and 48 million in the second year. - The project aims to achieve a total of 96 million GAG Tokens in circulation through research project sales by the end of the calendar. Usage and Control Strategy: - GAG Tokens are utilized in new projects within the Adgager ecosystem, with profits distributed among Gagers and the company. - Control strategies include creating a purchase corridor, smart use of income, and implementing a pricing ladder to maintain token value and stability. Overall Goal:The goal of GAG Token is to provide a sustainable investment opportunity, foster community engagement, and contribute to the growth of the Adgager ecosystem, with a vision of steady expansion and value appreciation over time.
|1 GAG naar VND
₫410.18061546
|1 GAG naar AUD
A$0.024795443
|1 GAG naar GBP
￡0.011997795
|1 GAG naar EUR
€0.0140774128
|1 GAG naar USD
$0.01599706
|1 GAG naar MYR
RM0.068787358
|1 GAG naar TRY
₺0.6197261044
|1 GAG naar JPY
¥2.3246927592
|1 GAG naar RUB
₽1.3195974794
|1 GAG naar INR
₹1.3666288358
|1 GAG naar IDR
Rp266.6175600196
|1 GAG naar KRW
₩22.3421338784
|1 GAG naar PHP
₱0.8857572122
|1 GAG naar EGP
￡E.0.8097711772
|1 GAG naar BRL
R$0.090383389
|1 GAG naar CAD
C$0.0222359134
|1 GAG naar BDT
৳1.950041614
|1 GAG naar NGN
₦25.7186333326
|1 GAG naar UAH
₴0.665477696
|1 GAG naar VES
Bs1.40774128
|1 GAG naar PKR
Rs4.5098911552
|1 GAG naar KZT
₸8.2842374916
|1 GAG naar THB
฿0.5274230682
|1 GAG naar TWD
NT$0.4837510944
|1 GAG naar AED
د.إ0.0587092102
|1 GAG naar CHF
Fr0.0132775598
|1 GAG naar HKD
HK$0.1242971562
|1 GAG naar MAD
.د.م0.1481327756
|1 GAG naar MXN
$0.3113027876