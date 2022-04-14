Fulcrom (FUL) Tokenomie
What is the project about? Fulcrom is a decentralised perpetual exchange that allows users to trade leveraged positions with low fees and zero price impact, whilst having the peace of mind that all trades and collateral are stored transparently on-chain.
What makes your project unique? Whilst we understand that Perpetuals are indeed a major form of innovation in the space, we also recognise that many of such perpetual contracts are being traded on centralised exchanges, many of which may not be transparent with usage of funds. The team is a strong believer of decentralisation and transparency and with the vision of bringing perpetuals on-chain, Fulcrom was born.
History of your project. Fulcrom Beta went live on 28 Feb and had IDO on VVS Finance on 16 Mar. With a short period of around 1 month, we generated 100M accumulative trading volume with more than 5000 active traders.
What’s next for your project? Fulcrom is planning to expand our tradable token in pool, further enhance our core product feature with more analytics and visualised data, improving user onboarding journey, as well as hosting trading competition and points system.
What can your token be used for? FUL is fulcrom native governance token, with FUL, users can earn platform revenue with staking rewards. We are also planning to utilise FUL in the future trading competition and point system
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Fulcrom (FUL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FUL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FUL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
