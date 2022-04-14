Fortune Token (FRTN) Tokenomie
What is the project about? $FRTN is EbisusBay.com proprietary platform utility token, designed to fuel the Ryoshi Dynasties gamified DAO experience, reward NFT holders and drive new volumes to the NFT ecosystems!
What makes your project unique? Fortune Token is a pivotal part of the EbisusBay platform, a top-tier NFT marketplace on the Cronos network. It's an innovative cryptocurrency that not only powers the platform's functions but also fuels an exciting and dynamic game-like environment for NFT communities.
History of your project. Ebisu's Bay is the first and largest NFT Marketplace on Cronos with a unique GameFi DAO reward system. Chosen as the most trusted Web3 platform from the Cronos community, Ebisu's Bay allows users to create, buy, sell, trade NFTs in a fast, safe and user friendly manner.
What’s next for your project? EbisusBay.com is set to change the way we look at NFT Marketplaces by means of it's innovative gamified DAO experience and proprietary utility token. Our platform's ecosystem is ready to onboard the next generation of Web3 users, creating a new standard for quality and transparency within the Web3 industry, offering a safe and rewarding experience while nourishing the NFT ecosystem.
What can your token be used for? $Fortune is a standard CRC-20 which can be freely traded on exchanges and will be used for rewards and purchasing services from Ebisu's Bay NFT Marketplace. $Fortune tokens can be staked on Ryoshi Dynasties to earn more $FRTN, in-game & platform rewards.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Fortune Token (FRTN) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FRTN tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FRTN tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van FRTN begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van FRTN token verkennen!
