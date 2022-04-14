Fortress Loans (FTS) Tokenomie
Fortress Loans (FTS) Informatie
Fortress is an algorithmic money market, and synthetic stable coin protocol designed to bring secure and trustless credit and lending to users on Binance Smart Chain. Fortress enables investors to lend and/or borrow cryptocurrencies, by pledging the platform an over-collateralized amount of cryptocurrency. Fortress does this by utilizing money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand of each asset.
Users who choose to supply liquidity to Fortress earn compounded interest as rewards for supplying their assets to the protocol. When supplying assets, users are also given the ability to mint stable-coins, or borrow other assets against their supplied assets. Once a user has supplied assets to Fortress, the user can then borrow assets or mint stable-coins, by over-collateralizing and paying interest on the amount borrowed. Loans from the Fortress protocol do not have monthly payments, late fees, and can be paid off at any time. Fortress is able to do this without ever requiring a credit check, with near immediate origination, using smart contracts that provide an automated, and absolutely transparent system for investment and profit distribution.
Fortress Loans (FTS) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Fortress Loans (FTS), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Fortress Loans (FTS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Fortress Loans (FTS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FTS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FTS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van FTS begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van FTS token verkennen!
Disclaimer
