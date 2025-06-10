Forest Knight Prijs (KNIGHT)
De live prijs van Forest Knight (KNIGHT) vandaag is 0.01862456 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 867.63K USD. De prijs van KNIGHT naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Forest Knight:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Forest Knight prijswijziging binnen de dag is +64.14%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 46.50M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van KNIGHT naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige KNIGHT prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Forest Knight naar USD $ +0.00727754.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Forest Knight naar USD $ +0.0230110089.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Forest Knight naar USD $ +0.0428199922.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Forest Knight naar USD $ +0.012569214921236285.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00727754
|+64.14%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0230110089
|+123.55%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0428199922
|+229.91%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.012569214921236285
|+207.57%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Forest Knight: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+63.90%
+64.14%
+113.65%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
|1 KNIGHT naar VND
₫490.1052964
|1 KNIGHT naar AUD
A$0.0284955768
|1 KNIGHT naar GBP
￡0.0135959288
|1 KNIGHT naar EUR
€0.0162033672
|1 KNIGHT naar USD
$0.01862456
|1 KNIGHT naar MYR
RM0.0787818888
|1 KNIGHT naar TRY
₺0.7302689976
|1 KNIGHT naar JPY
¥2.692180148
|1 KNIGHT naar RUB
₽1.4642629072
|1 KNIGHT naar INR
₹1.593331108
|1 KNIGHT naar IDR
Rp305.3206068864
|1 KNIGHT naar KRW
₩25.40855598
|1 KNIGHT naar PHP
₱1.0394366936
|1 KNIGHT naar EGP
￡E.0.9222882112
|1 KNIGHT naar BRL
R$0.1031800624
|1 KNIGHT naar CAD
C$0.0253294016
|1 KNIGHT naar BDT
৳2.2748037584
|1 KNIGHT naar NGN
₦28.8304463888
|1 KNIGHT naar UAH
₴0.7731054856
|1 KNIGHT naar VES
Bs1.82520688
|1 KNIGHT naar PKR
Rs5.25212592
|1 KNIGHT naar KZT
₸9.4588552872
|1 KNIGHT naar THB
฿0.6073469016
|1 KNIGHT naar TWD
NT$0.5572468352
|1 KNIGHT naar AED
د.إ0.0683521352
|1 KNIGHT naar CHF
Fr0.0152721392
|1 KNIGHT naar HKD
HK$0.1460165504
|1 KNIGHT naar MAD
.د.م0.170414724
|1 KNIGHT naar MXN
$0.354797868