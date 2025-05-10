Fluffington Prijs (FLUFFI)
De live prijs van Fluffington (FLUFFI) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 157.21K USD. De prijs van FLUFFI naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Fluffington:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Fluffington prijswijziging binnen de dag is -4.97%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 999.89M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van FLUFFI naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige FLUFFI prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Fluffington naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Fluffington naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Fluffington naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Fluffington naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-4.97%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+64.61%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+5.26%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Fluffington: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.07%
-4.97%
+10.34%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
