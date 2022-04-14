Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomie

Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomie

Ontdek belangrijke inzichten in Floor Protocol (FLC), inclusief de tokenvoorraad, het distributiemodel en realtime marktgegevens.
Floor Protocol (FLC) Informatie

The $FLC token is the native currency that powers the Floor Protocol ecosystem. It unlocks and fuels customized platform utilities for all users.

Enabling Safeboxes By staking $FLC in their Floor Account, users can create personalized Safeboxes to reserve NFTs for custom time periods. Higher $FLC stakes allow longer max durations and greater benefits. Unlocking VIP Perks Staking $FLC also determines a user's VIP status tier. Higher tiers unlock exclusive perks tailored to strategies from swift cash-outs to long-term stability and collector retention.

Incentivizing Liquidity Providers The protocol rewards liquidity providers who add to $FLC and μToken exchange pools with $FLC mining rewards proportional to their share of the pool. These incentives robust liquidity vital for ecosystem growth.

Managing the Treasury Reserve The protocol treasury accumulates a portion of all $FLC expenditures like fees and bids. These reserves help fund ongoing development, provide collateral, and maintain $FLC value stability. 

The treasury may also provide Eco-system contributor grants to worthy contributors and projects.

Maintaining Protocol Stability Random Vault redemptions normally have no fees. But if reserves dip too low, a redemption fees in $FLC applies. This disincentivizes excessive withdrawals during periods of volatility.

In summary, $FLC constructs Floor Protocol's economic framework by incentivizing beneficial platform interactions. This enables a dynamic, utility-driven marketplace.

Officiële website:
https://fp.io
Whitepaper:
https://docs.fp.io/

Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse

Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Floor Protocol (FLC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.

Marktkapitalisatie:
$ 98.04K
Totale voorraad:
$ 25.00B
Circulerende voorraad:
$ 2.11B
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
$ 1.16M
Hoogste ooit:
$ 0.03572394
Laagste ooit:
$ 0
Huidige prijs:
$ 0
Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Floor Protocol (FLC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.

Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:

Totale voorraad:

Het maximum aantal FLC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.

Circulerende voorraad:

Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.

Maximale voorraad:

De harde limiet op hoeveel FLC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.

FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):

Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.

Inflatiepercentage:

Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.

Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?

Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.

Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.

Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.

Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.

Nu je de tokenomie van FLC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van FLC token verkennen!

Prijsvoorspelling van FLC

Wil je weten waar je FLC naartoe gaat? Onze FLC prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.

Disclaimer

De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.