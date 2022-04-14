Felicette the Space Cat (FELICETTE) Tokenomie
Felicette the Cat (FELICEETE) is a community-driven meme token inspired by the legendary Felicette, the first cat to venture into space. Born from enthusiasm but momentarily setback by its original developer's exit, Felicette's journey mirrors its namesake's pioneering spirit. The community's takeover transformed a challenging situation into a monumental success, catapulting the token from a mere $1,800 to a dazzling $1.2 million peak.
This remarkable recovery and growth underscore Felicette's essence: resilience, unity, and the boundless potential of collective action. More than just a meme token, Felicette embodies the decentralized, grassroots dynamism that fuels the crypto world, showcasing the incredible outcomes possible when a community rallies behind a shared vision.
Felicette the Cat stands as a symbol of innovation and community strength, continuing to explore new frontiers in the meme token ecosystem with transparency and engagement. Join us in the ongoing journey of Felicette, a token with a story as unique and inspiring as the spacefaring feline herself.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Felicette the Space Cat (FELICETTE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FELICETTE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FELICETTE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.