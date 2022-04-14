Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) Tokenomie
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) Informatie
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) is not just another token; it’s a movement designed to revolutionize the way we think about memes, humor, and the potential of decentralized finance. Built to bring a blast of laughter and epic energy to the ever-expanding crypto world, FOTUS is here to remind everyone that even in the serious business of blockchain technology, there’s always room for fun. With a community-first approach, a healthy dose of satire, and a commitment to shaking things up, FOTUS is set to make its mark in the digital world.
At its core, FOTUS is a decentralized meme token. This means it operates on blockchain technology, ensuring transparency, security, and accessibility for all its holders. But what truly sets it apart is its unique branding and playful spirit. The token embraces a lighthearted, comedic identity that resonates with people across the globe. In a space often dominated by technical jargon and intense market competition, FOTUS dares to be different by putting humor and community engagement at the forefront.
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Fart Of The United States (FOTUS), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FOTUS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FOTUS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van FOTUS begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van FOTUS token verkennen!
