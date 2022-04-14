FalconsInu (FALCON) Tokenomie
FalconsInu (FALCON) Informatie
Falcons Inu is a blockchain-based project that integrates gaming, market making, and NFTs to build a comprehensive ecosystem. Central to this ecosystem are the Falcons Cards Game, a Market Making Solution, and an NFTs Marketplace. The project aims to offer users a diverse range of engaging and practical tools in the crypto space, combining entertainment with financial utility. The Falcons Cards Game provides an interactive and enjoyable experience, allowing players to engage with blockchain technology through a gamified approach. The Market Making Solution offers a sophisticated tool designed to enhance liquidity and stability within the crypto markets, catering to both individual and institutional needs. The NFTs Marketplace facilitates the creation, trading, and collection of digital assets, enabling users to explore and participate in the evolving world of NFTs.
Overall, Falcons Inu's purpose is to merge entertainment with practical applications in the crypto world, creating a dynamic and multifaceted platform that meets the needs of gamers, traders, and NFT enthusiasts alike.
FalconsInu (FALCON) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor FalconsInu (FALCON), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
FalconsInu (FALCON) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van FalconsInu (FALCON) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FALCON tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FALCON tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van FALCON begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van FALCON token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.