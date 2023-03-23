What is the project about? Extra Finance is a leveraged yield farming & lending protocol built on Optimism.

What makes your project unique? On Extra Finance, users can implement customized farming strategies, or deposit to lending pools to earn lending interest.

History of your project. Mar 23, 2023 - Testnet Launch on Optimism May 9, 2023 - Mainnet Launch on Optimism

What’s next for your project? Extra Finance’s roadmap is as follows: 2023 Q3: Integrate CLAMM One-click Yield Farming Templates Yield Farming Simulation & Calculation Tool 2023 Q4: Release of Advanced Strategy Vaults 2024 Q1: Social Farming: User-to-User Yield Strategy Following Extra Finance V2

What can your token be used for? Extra Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance: $EXTRA — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol $veEXTRA — ERC-20 governance token of the protocol $EXTRA is used for rewarding liquidity providers through emissions. $veEXTRA is used for governance. Any $EXTRA holder can vote-escrow their tokens and receive a $veEXTRA in exchange.

Utility By holding $veEXTRA , users can unlock the following benefits and features: APR rewards, sourced from both protocol fees and $EXTRA token incentives.