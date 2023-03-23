Extra Finance (EXTRA) Tokenomie
What is the project about? Extra Finance is a leveraged yield farming & lending protocol built on Optimism.
What makes your project unique? On Extra Finance, users can implement customized farming strategies, or deposit to lending pools to earn lending interest.
History of your project. Mar 23, 2023 - Testnet Launch on Optimism May 9, 2023 - Mainnet Launch on Optimism
What’s next for your project? Extra Finance’s roadmap is as follows: 2023 Q3: Integrate CLAMM One-click Yield Farming Templates Yield Farming Simulation & Calculation Tool 2023 Q4: Release of Advanced Strategy Vaults 2024 Q1: Social Farming: User-to-User Yield Strategy Following Extra Finance V2
What can your token be used for?
Extra Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance:
$EXTRA — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol
$veEXTRA — ERC-20 governance token of the protocol
$EXTRA is used for rewarding liquidity providers through emissions.
$veEXTRA is used for governance. Any
$EXTRA holder can vote-escrow their tokens and receive a
$veEXTRA in exchange.
Utility
By holding
$veEXTRA, users can unlock the following benefits and features:
APR rewards, sourced from both protocol fees and
$EXTRA token incentives.
- The protocol fee comprises various tokens collected into the treasury and is shared once per epoch. It is used to buy back
$EXTRAtokens from the market and then distribute them to holders of
$veEXTRAtokens.
- A portion of the
$EXTRAtokens allocated to the community will also be assigned to
$veEXTRAtoken holders, subject to a specific emission plan.
- At the end of each epoch, rewards will be accumulated.
Unlock up to 4x leverage for yield farming pools.
Gain access to lending pools with a high utilization rate. (
$veEXTRAholders only) Vote & Governance in the community.
$veEXTRAis the voting power in Extra Finance's on-chain governance process. Users could use it to cast for/against community proposals.
Extra Finance (EXTRA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Extra Finance (EXTRA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal EXTRA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel EXTRA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van EXTRA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van EXTRA token verkennen!
