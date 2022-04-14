Eve AI (EVEAI) Tokenomie
Eve AI (EVEAI) Informatie
EVEAI is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that aims to bridge the gap between artificial and human intelligence. Their innovative technology allows users to create stunning visuals with the help of AI, which meets decentralization and web3 with their unique EVEAI dapp.
The project offers both a free and premium version, with premium features available to users who hold EVEAI tokens. The premium features include access to all models, watermark removal, upscaling of high-quality images, image-to-image, and many more...
The team behind EVEAI has created the first AI Digital Girlfriend that users can interact with, adding an exciting level of engagement to the technology. The project is committed to continuously improving its protocol and adding new features, such as text-to-video,audio on DG and more...
The use of EVEAI token as a means of unlocking premium features aligns with the broader cryptocurrency community's values of decentralization and democratization, giving users more control over their access to the technology. The ability to generate images from text has the potential to revolutionize the way designers, artists, and creatives create visual content.
EVEAI's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and improving the user experience makes them a project worth following. With their innovative approach and dedication to advancing their technology, EVEAI is set to become a leader in the intersection of AI, Web3, and visual content creation.
Eve AI (EVEAI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Eve AI (EVEAI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Eve AI (EVEAI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Eve AI (EVEAI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal EVEAI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel EVEAI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van EVEAI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van EVEAI token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van EVEAI
Wil je weten waar je EVEAI naartoe gaat? Onze EVEAI prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.