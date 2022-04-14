Euruka Tech (ERC-AI) Tokenomie
Euruka Tech AI is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency revolution, harnessing the immense power of artificial intelligence to transform the financial technology landscape. Our pioneering platform seamlessly integrates advanced AI algorithms with the robust security of blockchain technology, creating a unique ecosystem that offers innovative solutions for secure, efficient, and intelligent financial transactions. At Euruka Tech AI, we believe in the transformative potential of AI and blockchain to redefine the way digital assets are managed and exchanged. Our AI-driven trading systems are designed to analyze vast amounts of market data in real-time, providing users with insightful predictions and optimal trading strategies. This ensures that our users can make informed decisions and maximize their investment returns. Our intelligent smart contracts automate complex financial processes, reducing the need for intermediaries and minimizing the risk of human error. These self-executing contracts are transparent, tamper-proof, and enforceable, ensuring that all parties fulfill their obligations seamlessly. Moreover, our predictive analytics tools leverage machine learning to forecast market trends, identify emerging opportunities, and assess risks with unprecedented accuracy. This empowers our users to stay ahead of the curve and navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market with confidence. To complement our advanced AI capabilities, Euruka Tech AI offers a secure digital wallet that prioritizes the safety and privacy of your digital assets. Our wallet employs state-of-the-art encryption and multi-factor authentication to protect against unauthorized access, ensuring that your funds are always secure.
Euruka Tech (ERC-AI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Euruka Tech (ERC-AI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ERC-AI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ERC-AI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.