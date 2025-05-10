Ethereum Origins Prijs (LAPUTA)
De live prijs van Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 26.40K USD. De prijs van LAPUTA naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Ethereum Origins:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Ethereum Origins prijswijziging binnen de dag is +19.78%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 1.00B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van LAPUTA naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige LAPUTA prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Ethereum Origins naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Ethereum Origins naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Ethereum Origins naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Ethereum Origins naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+19.78%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+52.41%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+91.34%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Ethereum Origins: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.82%
+19.78%
+31.74%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
"Laputa : Castle in the Sky" is the source of inspiration of @VitalikButerin for the creation of Ethereum Brought to life! The CTO team is striving to get the word out on all social media crypto platforms in a fun and educational way. Ethereum and the Castle on the Hill: A Conceptual Exploration Disclaimer: While there isn't a direct, documented connection between Ethereum and the song "Castle on the Hill" by Ed Sheeran, there are intriguing parallels that can be drawn between the themes of the song and the philosophy behind Ethereum. Key Themes in "Castle on the Hill" * Nostalgia and longing: The song reflects on a simpler time, a "castle on the hill," often associated with childhood innocence and security. * Change and loss: The singer confronts the challenges of growing up and the inevitable changes that accompany it. * Resilience and perseverance: Despite the challenges, there's a determination to overcome adversity and hold onto cherished memories. Parallels with Ethereum * Decentralization and Community: Ethereum's blockchain technology fosters a decentralized community, much like the "castle on the hill" representing a close-knit community. Both Ethereum and the movie Castle on the hill seek to break free from traditional constraints and embrace innovation. Ethereum's underlying technology aims to be resilient against attacks and provide a secure foundation for decentralized applications, much like the castle symbolizing a place of safety and security. Ethereum, as a pioneer in this space, strives to build a platform that upholds these ideals, even as it faces challenges and evolves.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 LAPUTA naar VND
₫--
|1 LAPUTA naar AUD
A$--
|1 LAPUTA naar GBP
￡--
|1 LAPUTA naar EUR
€--
|1 LAPUTA naar USD
$--
|1 LAPUTA naar MYR
RM--
|1 LAPUTA naar TRY
₺--
|1 LAPUTA naar JPY
¥--
|1 LAPUTA naar RUB
₽--
|1 LAPUTA naar INR
₹--
|1 LAPUTA naar IDR
Rp--
|1 LAPUTA naar KRW
₩--
|1 LAPUTA naar PHP
₱--
|1 LAPUTA naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 LAPUTA naar BRL
R$--
|1 LAPUTA naar CAD
C$--
|1 LAPUTA naar BDT
৳--
|1 LAPUTA naar NGN
₦--
|1 LAPUTA naar UAH
₴--
|1 LAPUTA naar VES
Bs--
|1 LAPUTA naar PKR
Rs--
|1 LAPUTA naar KZT
₸--
|1 LAPUTA naar THB
฿--
|1 LAPUTA naar TWD
NT$--
|1 LAPUTA naar AED
د.إ--
|1 LAPUTA naar CHF
Fr--
|1 LAPUTA naar HKD
HK$--
|1 LAPUTA naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 LAPUTA naar MXN
$--