ETCPOW Prijs (ETCPOW)
De live prijs van ETCPOW (ETCPOW) vandaag is 0.00979433 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van ETCPOW naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van ETCPOW:
24-uurs handelsvolume is $ 1.23K USD
ETCPOW prijswijziging binnen de dag is +4.84%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van ETCPOW naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige ETCPOW prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van ETCPOW naar USD $ +0.0004522.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van ETCPOW naar USD $ -0.0006601084.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van ETCPOW naar USD $ -0.0006881564.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van ETCPOW naar USD $ -0.00114772607535843.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.0004522
|+4.84%
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0006601084
|-6.73%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0006881564
|-7.02%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.00114772607535843
|-10.48%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van ETCPOW: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.16%
+4.84%
+10.73%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
