Customise and launch ERC20 tokens in less than 2 minutes with a TG bot
EspressoBot - your express pass to the world of token creation.
Gone are the days of needing advanced coding skills or waiting a long time to launch your token. With EspressoBot, all you need is a couple of minutes and a vision.
you can be launching your own ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The magic lies in our intuitive Telegram bot. You can choose your token symbol, decide the total supply, customize tax allocations, and much more. Plus, you don't have to worry about safety - our default contract structure takes care of that, protecting your token from malicious bot attacks and ensuring fair play. But there's more. Our native token, $ESPR, allows you to share in the success of EspressoBot. We built $ESPR to directly benefit from the success of our platform - creating a fun and engaging journey. So, are you ready to fast-track your token creation? Dive into the EspressoBot experience, where innovation meets speed, and the power to create is right at your fingertips.
Espresso Bot (ESPR) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Espresso Bot (ESPR), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Espresso Bot (ESPR) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Espresso Bot (ESPR) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ESPR tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ESPR tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van ESPR begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van ESPR token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.