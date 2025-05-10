eosDAC Prijs (EOSDAC)
De live prijs van eosDAC (EOSDAC) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 212.69K USD. De prijs van EOSDAC naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van eosDAC:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
eosDAC prijswijziging binnen de dag is +1.84%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 961.92M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van EOSDAC naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige EOSDAC prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van eosDAC naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van eosDAC naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van eosDAC naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van eosDAC naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+1.84%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-1.09%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-2.32%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van eosDAC: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
+1.84%
+6.68%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
EosDAC is currently an ERC-20 standard token on the Ethereum blockchain. Once the EOS platform launches, the ERC20 token contract will be frozen and the ledger will be transferred over to EOS through a process, defined by the launch team, that will be described on the eosDAC website and social media channels. BlockMaker Ltd has created a total token supply for eosDAC of 1,200,000,000. These tokens represent the community members of eosDAC, who will own and control the DAC (Decentralised Autonomous Community) once it is launched on the EOS blockchain in June 2018. EosDAC will seek to have it’s tokens listed on a number of major cryptocurrency exchanges. 75% of eosDAC tokens (900,000,000) have been allocated for an airdrop to EOS token holders. All EOS token holders holding over 100 tokens* at the end of Day 300 of the EOS crowdsale (April 15th 2018, 01:00:00 UTC) will receive 1 eosDAC token for each EOS token that they hold, these tokens will be transferred directly into their Ethereum (ERC20 compatible) wallet. The actual airdrop will be made as soon as possible after this date and after we have run necessary tests and checks. All Ethereum accounts that have 100 or more EOS tokens in them at the snapshot on the 15th April will automatically receive the airdrop. Any accounts with less than 100 tokens will not automatically receive the airdrop but will be eligible (until 15th May 2018) to apply using eosdac.io/airdrop. While eosDAC will now include Crypto Exchange wallets in the airdrop, you will need to contact your exchange directly to check that they will distribute the eosDAC tokens to an eosDAC wallet under your control. If your exchange is not prepared to do this you would need to withdraw your EOS tokens to an exchange that does support the eosDAC airdrop, or better still to an ethereum address for which you have the private key. Most exchanges will support airdrop distributions as long as they receive enough customers requesting them to.
|1 EOSDAC naar VND
₫--
|1 EOSDAC naar AUD
A$--
|1 EOSDAC naar GBP
￡--
|1 EOSDAC naar EUR
€--
|1 EOSDAC naar USD
$--
|1 EOSDAC naar MYR
RM--
|1 EOSDAC naar TRY
₺--
|1 EOSDAC naar JPY
¥--
|1 EOSDAC naar RUB
₽--
|1 EOSDAC naar INR
₹--
|1 EOSDAC naar IDR
Rp--
|1 EOSDAC naar KRW
₩--
|1 EOSDAC naar PHP
₱--
|1 EOSDAC naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 EOSDAC naar BRL
R$--
|1 EOSDAC naar CAD
C$--
|1 EOSDAC naar BDT
৳--
|1 EOSDAC naar NGN
₦--
|1 EOSDAC naar UAH
₴--
|1 EOSDAC naar VES
Bs--
|1 EOSDAC naar PKR
Rs--
|1 EOSDAC naar KZT
₸--
|1 EOSDAC naar THB
฿--
|1 EOSDAC naar TWD
NT$--
|1 EOSDAC naar AED
د.إ--
|1 EOSDAC naar CHF
Fr--
|1 EOSDAC naar HKD
HK$--
|1 EOSDAC naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 EOSDAC naar MXN
$--