Entangle is the essential infrastructure needed to build the Infinite Web3. As the decentralized digital highway connecting blockchains, data, AI, and real-world applications, it empowers developers to build, scale, and automate the technologies shaping the future of Web3—including AI, robotics, Real World Assets (RWA), and beyond.
Entangle provides the critical toolkit for those building the most advanced and transformative products in tomorrow’s decentralized, autonomous digital-world. This isn’t just a technology to adopt; it’s the infrastructure every builder will need to lead the next wave of progress.
Key Features of Entangle
Universal Interoperability Protocol (UIP): The first fully abstracted communication network bridging EVM and non-EVM blockchains, UIP ensures fast, seamless and decentralised communication. It powers universal applications, assets, data and autonomous agents, fully unifying the blockchain ecosystem.
Universal Data Feeds (UDF): UDF provides secure, verifiable, and ultra-fast data streams for smart contracts with flexible delivery models, including push and pull methods. Supporting both Web2 and Web3 data powered by TEE technology, UDF delivers high-speed data essential for AI, DeFi, GameFi, and other data-driven applications.
Universal Token Standard (UTS): UTS simplifies token creation and allows developers to launch or expand interoperable tokens with universal liquidity and programmable utility. Leveraging secure, reliable cross-chain communication, UTS ensures seamless integration and scalability across blockchain ecosystems.
Universal Proof of Compute (UPC): An omnichain protocol for verifying complex off-chain programmes and computations on all blockchains. This framework is essential for all AI-driven systems such as truly autonomous agents, enables seamless Web3 user experiences and the bridging of real-world finance on-chain.
Entangle (NTGL) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Entangle (NTGL), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Entangle (NTGL) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Entangle (NTGL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal NTGL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel NTGL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
