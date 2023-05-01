Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) Tokenomie
What is the project about? The goal of the project is to establish a platform dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure. This platform will showcase engaging use case where participants possess a stake in ownership.
What makes your project unique? The project offers a variety of communication protocols and hardware technologies, uniting engaging use cases in a comprehensive end-to-end manner.
History of your project. The project's origins trace back over a decade, during which several fundamental technologies were crafted for peer-to-peer communications. Over the past few years, the project has directed its efforts towards constructing decentralized IoT networks.
What’s next for your project? Having established an initial network deployment comprising more than 1200 units of its wireless nodes across 10 countries, the project is strongly dedicated to formulating engaging use cases that can deliver tangible advantages to the broader public.
What can your token be used for? Our token serves as the medium for conducting transactions within a fully automated system-level framework, as well as for facilitating payments within the use case we are introducing. This token enables the extraction of minute values within the system, whether it's in the form of data or services traversing across various layers of the system.
Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DWIN tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DWIN tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van DWIN begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van DWIN token verkennen!
