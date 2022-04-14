Douglas Adams (HHGTTG) Tokenomie
Introducing Douglas Adams $HHGTTG Token: The Ultimate Tribute to a Sci-Fi Legend!
In the ever-expanding universe of cryptocurrency, a new star has emerged to honor the wit and wisdom of Douglas Adams, a visionary whose work continues to inspire legions of fans, including tech mogul Elon Musk. As Musk's favorite idol, Adams has been referenced multiple times in Musk's tweets, celebrating his ingenious contributions to science fiction and his profound impact on the culture of innovation.
Now, the community of believers in the power of humor, technology, and the profound questions of life, the universe, and everything, can come together to support the Douglas Adams $HHGTTG Token. Here's what makes $HHGTTG stand out in the crypto cosmos:
As Elon Musk's Grok AI and other advanced technologies pave the way for a future where life imitates art, the $HHGTTG Token emerges as a celebration of Douglas Adams' enduring legacy. It's a token that doesn't just speculate on value—it carries the weight of a cultural phenomenon.
Grab your towel, join the $HHGTTG community, and become part of the galactic tribute to Douglas Adams—a token truly worth hoarding in your electronic thumb. Because as we know, the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything may just be 42, but the journey there is priceless.
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Douglas Adams (HHGTTG), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Douglas Adams (HHGTTG) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Douglas Adams (HHGTTG) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal HHGTTG tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel HHGTTG tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van HHGTTG begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van HHGTTG token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.