dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA) Informatie
Marhaba Chads! Welcome to the world of DogWifSaudiHat (DWSH) - where financial freedom meets meme culture. This token is not just about a dog with a hat; it's about paving the way for financial liberation for everyone. Why, you ask? Because this is no ordinary hat - it's a Saudi hat, symbolizing opulence and prosperity. Prepare for liftoff, because with DWSH, we're heading straight to the moon, habibis!
Key Features:
Decentralized Meme Token: DWSH is a decentralized meme token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It combines the power of memes with the reliability and security of blockchain technology, creating a unique and entertaining financial ecosystem.
Financial Freedom: Our mission with DWSH is to democratize wealth and empower individuals from all walks of life to achieve financial freedom. Whether you're a seasoned investor or new to the crypto scene, everyone has the opportunity to participate in the DWSH community and potentially reap the rewards.
Variety of Utilities: DWSH offers a range of utilities to its holders, making it more than just a meme token. From staking and yield farming to NFTs and community governance, there are numerous ways for holders to engage with and benefit from the DWSH ecosystem.
To the Moon Mentality: At DWSH, we believe in aiming high and reaching for the stars (or should we say, the moon!). With a dedicated team and passionate community behind us, we're committed to pushing the boundaries and taking DWSH to new heights.
dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van dogwifsaudihat (WIFSA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal WIFSA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel WIFSA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van WIFSA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van WIFSA token verkennen!
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.