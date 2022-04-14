Dog With Purpose (DOPU) Tokenomie
DOPU, the 'Dog with a Purpose,' your friendly guide in the world of blockchain and peer-to-peer payments. The DOPU token is designed to spread the word about the freedom and potential of digital wallets and decentralized finance. It’s more than just a token; it’s a movement towards financial liber
By purchasing DOPU tokens, you’re not just investing; you’re actively participating in a decentralized financial system. We encourage our community to use DOPU tokens as liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and engage with the broader DeFi ecosystem. This helps you gain freedom from centralized financial systems and those who control them. Additionally, we advise the DOPU community and token holders to engage with centralized exchanges to list DOPU tokens and add liquidity on both sides of the market. This strategy will help drive broader adoption and increase the user base, enhancing the accessibility and visibility of DOPU tokens in the financial ecosystem.
Every trade or transfer of DOPU on a DEX or wallet burns 0.01% of the DOPU involved, directly reducing the total supply instead of paying fees to centralized exchanges or incurring expensive mining fees (unlike Bitcoin). This mechanism continuously decreases the number of DOPU tokens available, potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. List DOPU on your favorite DEX and watch the magic happen as each transaction not only saves you fees but also enhances token scarcity, making your DOPU token more valuable over time.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Dog With Purpose (DOPU) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DOPU tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DOPU tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
