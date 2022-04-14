Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) Tokenomie
Introducing $NINJA, the first meme coin on Injective Protocol that brings a touch of humor and playfulness to the world of decentralized finance. Unveiling a unique twist, $NINJA stands out from the crowd with its mascot—a dog armed with nunchucks, capturing the essence of lightheartedness and unpredictability.
In the realm of cryptocurrency, where projects often come with complex structures and serious ambitions, $NINJA breaks the mold. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 NINJA tokens, this meme coin embraces simplicity and a carefree attitude. However, it's not just the tokenomics that set $NINJA apart; it's the absence of several traditional features that makes it truly distinctive.
Zero taxes, zero team allocation, zero presale, and zero BS—$NINJA takes a bold stance against the norm. Unlike other projects that may burden users with various fees and allocations, $NINJA is designed to be a straightforward and transparent token. The decision to exclude team allocations and presales ensures that the distribution of NINJA tokens is fair and decentralized from the start.
What sets $NINJA apart even further is its lack of a formal team and a planned roadmap. While conventional crypto projects often emphasize the importance of a dedicated team and a clear roadmap to achieve success, $NINJA embraces a more spontaneous and carefree approach. The absence of a roadmap doesn't mean that $NINJA lacks direction; rather, it signifies a commitment to adaptability and unpredictability—traits embodied by the dog wielding nunchucks.
Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal NINJA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel NINJA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van NINJA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van NINJA token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.