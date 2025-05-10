Dog shit going nowhere Prijs (DOGSHIT2)
De live prijs van Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) vandaag is 0.00022229 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 222.23K USD. De prijs van DOGSHIT2 naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Dog shit going nowhere:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Dog shit going nowhere prijswijziging binnen de dag is +5.26%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 999.76M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van DOGSHIT2 naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige DOGSHIT2 prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Dog shit going nowhere naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Dog shit going nowhere naar USD $ +0.0000165212.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Dog shit going nowhere naar USD $ -0.0001087887.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Dog shit going nowhere naar USD $ -0.0025391000388768478.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+5.26%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0000165212
|+7.43%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0001087887
|-48.94%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.0025391000388768478
|-91.95%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Dog shit going nowhere: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.27%
+5.26%
-9.75%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar VND
₫5.69973789
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar AUD
A$0.0003445495
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar GBP
￡0.0001667175
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar EUR
€0.0001956152
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar USD
$0.00022229
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar MYR
RM0.000955847
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar TRY
₺0.0086115146
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar JPY
¥0.0322520561
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar RUB
₽0.0186167875
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar INR
₹0.0189924576
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar IDR
Rp3.6440977776
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar KRW
₩0.310894794
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar PHP
₱0.0123059744
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar EGP
￡E.0.0112523198
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar BRL
R$0.0012537156
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar CAD
C$0.0003089831
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar BDT
৳0.027097151
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar NGN
₦0.3573778559
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar UAH
₴0.009247264
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar VES
Bs0.01956152
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar PKR
Rs0.0626679968
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar KZT
₸0.1151150994
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar THB
฿0.0073200097
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar TWD
NT$0.0067087122
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar AED
د.إ0.0008158043
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar CHF
Fr0.0001822778
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar HKD
HK$0.0017271933
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar MAD
.د.م0.0020584054
|1 DOGSHIT2 naar MXN
$0.0043324321