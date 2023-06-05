DIVA Protocol (DIVA) Tokenomie
What is the project about? DIVA Protocol is a highly versatile smart contract-based system for creating and managing derivative financial contracts peer-to-peer.
What makes your project unique? DIVA Protocol distinguishes itself from peers like Augur, Polymarket, and Opyn in several key ways:
- High customization: DIVA Protocol offers unmatched customization, allowing users to select virtually any metric as the underlying and choose from a wide range of payoff profiles.
- Compliance layer: DIVA Protocol is one of the first DeFi protocols that implements a compliance feature to enable traditional financial institutions to use DIVA Protocol while complying with existing KYC and AML regulations.
- Gas optimized: DIVA Protocol implements an efficient off-chain matching mechanism with an on-chain settlement process leveraging the EIP712 signature standard, thereby optimizing gas usage by creating the derivative contract on-chain only when a counterparty is found.
- Composable: DIVA Protocol harnesses the true power of decentralized finance by prioritizing composability. Developers can seamlessly combine DIVA Protocol with any oracle and trading infrastructure when building end-user applications.
History of your project. The project was founded end of 2020 by two individuals that combine 15+ years of expertise in traditional finance, including derivatives trading and portfolio & risk management, and 6+ years of experience in smart contract development. DIVA Protocol was released on mainnet on 4/5th June 2023.
What’s next for your project?
- Grow developer community
- Grow use cases & applications
What can your token be used for? The DIVA Token is DIVA Protocol's governance token and empowers its holders to influence the direction of the protocol by delegating the management of the treasury funds and (limited) protocol governance rights to candidates of their choosing. For more infos, see: https://www.divaprotocol.io/posts/diva-tokenomics
Inzicht in de tokenomie van DIVA Protocol (DIVA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DIVA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DIVA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van DIVA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van DIVA token verkennen!
