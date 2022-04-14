DiamondShell (DSHELL) Tokenomie
DiamondShell (DSHELL) Informatie
DiamondShell is an RWA investment platform with its own native token #DShell. In a few words, it is a new-age protocol that allows you to make direct short-term (2-24 weeks) investments in real-world trade deals and receive a share of the profits (Trade Financing).
For a long time, the worlds of crypto and the real sector did not intersect and existed independently of each other. DiamondShell is here to establish the much needed connection between the two. The platform attracts crypto capital to finance real-world deals.
Our focus is on purchase and sales international transactions (import and export). Operations of this kind are highly profitable and inaccessible to ordinary investors unless they establish a company, obtain a license, arrange logistics, and undergo other complex processes.
Our goal is to let investors earn more than they could by staking or performing similar activities. We strive to give them the opportunity to profit from actual deals with physical goods by providing capital to scheduled transactions (trade finance).
DiamondShell (DSHELL) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor DiamondShell (DSHELL), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
DiamondShell (DSHELL) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van DiamondShell (DSHELL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DSHELL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DSHELL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van DSHELL begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van DSHELL token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van DSHELL
Wil je weten waar je DSHELL naartoe gaat? Onze DSHELL prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.