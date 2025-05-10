DEXAI Prijs (DEXAI)
De live prijs van DEXAI (DEXAI) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 19.00K USD. De prijs van DEXAI naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van DEXAI:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
DEXAI prijswijziging binnen de dag is +6.39%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 999.09M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van DEXAI naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige DEXAI prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van DEXAI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van DEXAI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van DEXAI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van DEXAI naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+6.39%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+42.69%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van DEXAI: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.27%
+6.39%
+15.17%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
DexAI: DeFAI & Intent-Based AI Agent Integration in Crypto Introduction The DexAI project represents a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of the Intent sector and Decentralized Finance powered by Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI). By leveraging intent-based solutions, DexAI aims to revolutionize how users interact with financial platforms, automating decision-making and execution through an advanced AI Agent framework. DexAI positions itself as a next-generation innovation, unlocking unprecedented efficiencies and opportunities in the crypto market. What is the Intent Sector in Crypto? The Intent sector in crypto refers to platforms and technologies that enable users to express their financial intents or goals, which are then executed automatically by intelligent systems. These intents can include trading strategies, portfolio adjustments, or specific transaction goals, all driven by smart contracts and AI algorithms. Key attributes of the Intent sector include: Efficiency: Simplifies complex financial tasks by automating execution. Customization: Tailors services based on individual user intents. Security: Ensures transparency and reliability through blockchain-backed operations. What is DexAI? DexAI is a unique integration of the Intent sector with DeFAI principles, built on an AI Agent foundation. This intelligent agent is designed to understand user intents, process real-time data, and execute actions autonomously across diverse DeFi platforms. DexAI not only simplifies access to financial tools but also optimizes performance for both novice and professional users. Core Features of DexAI 1. Intent Recognition and Automation DexAI’s AI Agent identifies and processes user intents, transforming them into executable actions. Supports intents such as arbitrage, liquidity provision, staking, or trading. Offers a seamless, intuitive interface to express financial goals. 2. Pair-Specific Indicator Development DexAI dynamically generates indicators tailored to specific trading pairs in seconds, providing users with actionable insights. AI-driven analytics adapt to market conditions. Maximizes accuracy and relevance for traders. 3. Real-Time Decision-Making The AI Agent evaluates live market data, optimizing decisions based on pre-set intents and conditions. Executes trades, adjusts portfolios, or recommends strategies in real-time. Minimizes risks through predictive modeling and anomaly detection. 4. Cross-Platform Compatibility DexAI integrates seamlessly with multiple DeFi platforms, ensuring a holistic experience. Enables intent execution across decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and staking platforms. Ensures interoperability with major blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain. 5. Enhanced Security and Transparency DexAI employs blockchain technology to secure user data and ensure accountability. Transactions and executions are recorded immutably. Users retain full control over their assets and intents. The Potential of DexAI DexAI is not just a tool but a transformative force in the crypto space. By merging the Intent sector with DeFAI, it creates a synergistic environment for innovation and growth: Democratizing Finance: Makes sophisticated tools accessible to all users, regardless of expertise. Increasing Efficiency: Automates repetitive tasks and optimizes outcomes. Fostering Innovation: Encourages the development of custom strategies and solutions. Conclusion DexAI marks the next evolutionary step in crypto, blending the power of AI-driven agents with the flexibility and innovation of the Intent sector and DeFAI. This integration promises to redefine how users interact with financial ecosystems, offering unmatched efficiency, customization, and security. As DexAI pioneers this revolutionary approach, it sets a new benchmark for intelligent automation in decentralized finance, empowering users to achieve their financial goals seamlessly and effectively.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 DEXAI naar VND
₫--
|1 DEXAI naar AUD
A$--
|1 DEXAI naar GBP
￡--
|1 DEXAI naar EUR
€--
|1 DEXAI naar USD
$--
|1 DEXAI naar MYR
RM--
|1 DEXAI naar TRY
₺--
|1 DEXAI naar JPY
¥--
|1 DEXAI naar RUB
₽--
|1 DEXAI naar INR
₹--
|1 DEXAI naar IDR
Rp--
|1 DEXAI naar KRW
₩--
|1 DEXAI naar PHP
₱--
|1 DEXAI naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 DEXAI naar BRL
R$--
|1 DEXAI naar CAD
C$--
|1 DEXAI naar BDT
৳--
|1 DEXAI naar NGN
₦--
|1 DEXAI naar UAH
₴--
|1 DEXAI naar VES
Bs--
|1 DEXAI naar PKR
Rs--
|1 DEXAI naar KZT
₸--
|1 DEXAI naar THB
฿--
|1 DEXAI naar TWD
NT$--
|1 DEXAI naar AED
د.إ--
|1 DEXAI naar CHF
Fr--
|1 DEXAI naar HKD
HK$--
|1 DEXAI naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 DEXAI naar MXN
$--