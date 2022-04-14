Defi Warrior (FIWA) Tokenomie
DeFi Warrior is a DeFi x NFT Play2earn Blockchain game with a fascinating crypto galaxy game story. While NFT games are creating a strong trend, DeFi Warrior stands out with the combination of DeFi and NFT in the game, along with the story of the crypto world in miniature. In DeFi Warrior, each blockchain is a planet, and each crypto is a warrior. The planet is also the place where warriors can build their coin mining factory, and fight against bosses or enemies for rewards.
The token FIWA backed by BEP 20 is the main token. FIWA token is required for trading on DeFi Warrior's NFT market place. We'll burn FIWA token during the project's operation. The NFT Warriors backed by BEP 721 are the main characters in game can be traded on the NFT market and staked in pool to earn token.
Such game dynamics aim to achieve two essential goals: to bring the world of crypto to masses through gaming, and to pique the curiosity of both gamers and crypto investors.
I. What makes Defi Warrior unique? The following three things can be mentioned as the highlights of Defi Warrior:
- The first Crypto character & Crypto galaxy game concept We create a miniature world of blockchain in the game. Each Warrior created is a representative of a Cryptocurrency. For example Bitcoin Warrior, Ethereum Warrior or etc. Some gameplays simulate how blockchain works such as mining or fork.
2 Crypto price movement boosts character’s strength Warrior attributes will be buffed based on the price movement of tokens on the market.
3 The first Initial Game Offering (IGO) Crowdfunding call of projects in the game
II. Defi Warrior team Defi Warrior is developed by a team of experienced professionals in both technology and Blockchain. We have 5+ years of expertise in developing 05 Crypto exchanges for Japanese & Global markets, crypto wallets, establishing private blockchains, NFT marketplaces, and DEXs. One of our prides is the in-house game development team, Smart Studio Game, with excellent individuals more than 10 years of experience and also produced many outstanding games.
- Founding team
Mark Dao - Co-founder Founder & CEO - BAP Group. Former Game System Engineer and PM at CyberAgent Group Japan (Ameba game). 5+ years in blockchain development and crypto investment
Victor Truong - Co-founder FCCA, Certified Internal Auditor. CEO - BAP Ventures 10+ years in Business & Finance 4+ years in crypto investment
Loi Luu - Cofounding Advisor CEO & Co-founder at Kyber Network
Long Vuong - Cofounding Advisor: CEO & Founder at Tomochain
- Smart Game Studio The forerunner of Smart Game Staudio is the Funkoi company whose founder is Mr. Daniel, a Google Technical Leader in Silicon Valley. Later, Funkoi was acquired by BAP and is continuing to grow at the present.
Some achievements can be named as: - The Beat Master - Top #2 US in 2021 - Screw Factory - Top #100 US market - Metal Heroes - Featured on Google Store
- Advisors
Daniel Jeppsson: Technical Project Lead at Google. 18+ years working in game development
Riley Tran Co-founder GFS Ventures. Country Director - Near Protocol
Barek Sekandari: COO of Fantom. Director of SKchain Ventures - Alexandre De Damas. Founder & CEO of Damacorp Global. Partner of Quantum Fintech Group
Defi Warrior (FIWA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Defi Warrior (FIWA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Defi Warrior (FIWA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Defi Warrior (FIWA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FIWA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FIWA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van FIWA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van FIWA token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.