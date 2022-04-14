DCAI (DCAI) Tokenomie
DCAI (DCAI) Informatie
DCAI is a decentralized infrastructure token developed under the Dynachain ecosystem, aimed at powering artificial intelligence (AI) computation, decentralized storage, and incentive models across Web3 infrastructure. The project is designed around the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) framework, where users contribute real-world hardware resources (e.g., compute and storage devices) and are rewarded with tokens in return. DCAI serves as the core utility token that facilitates this exchange between physical resource contribution and on-chain rewards.
Built on the Base blockchain, DCAI combines two participation layers: a smart contract-based staking mechanism and a hardware-based mining/infrastructure reward system. The staking mechanism—called Vanguard Circle—allows users to lock their DCAI tokens in return for yield rewards based on a tiered APY system. The APR dynamically adjusts based on total value locked (TVL) to maintain economic sustainability. On the infrastructure side, users can deploy authorized edge devices to support decentralized AI tasks, distributed storage, and other data-intensive operations. These participants receive DCAI tokens from a designated on-chain pool.
Out of the total supply of 100 million tokens, 66% is locked in a smart contract and can only be accessed via hardware participation. There are no presales, private rounds, or team pre-allocations for this portion, ensuring that the tokens enter circulation strictly in line with actual network utility and infrastructure usage. DCAI thus aligns real-world contributions with token issuance in a verifiable, permissionless way.
DCAI (DCAI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor DCAI (DCAI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
DCAI (DCAI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van DCAI (DCAI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DCAI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DCAI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Prijsvoorspelling van DCAI
