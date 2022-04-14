DBX (DBX) Tokenomie
DBX (DBX) Informatie
DBX is a global ecosystem and a platform with its own blockchain for tokenizing assets. This is a peer-to-peer decentralized financial network with its own utilitarian DBX token and a hybrid blockchain, based on PoA (Proof of Authority), enabling to make almost instant transactions on the network (each second a new block is created).
The DBX platform enables to create smart contracts, tokenize assets, and conduct instant transactions between various blockchains (DBX, BSC, Ethereum).
The users of the DBX digital ecosystem may receive access to use:
· the hybrid blockchain of DBX Smart Network, based on the PoA algorithm; · a crypto bank with a mobile wallet and low transaction fees (the Bang app); · more than 30 crypto assets for investments, including stablecoins; · platforms of tokenization of assets of the DBX-20 standard; · cross-chain bridges between the blockchains of DBX, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (swaport.io); · the marketplace; · a network of ATMs, established in many cities of the world; · payment cards, issued by private card processing; · staking services and smart dividends; · services of the DIBIX Digital Fund; · loyalty systems with the cashback mechanism; · partner programs and privileges.
Assets, tokenized on the DBX platform may be widely used in all trending directions: DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, GameFI, DAO, etc., and are stored on various wallets.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van DBX (DBX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DBX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DBX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
