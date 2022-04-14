Dawkoins (DAW) Tokenomie
Dawkoins (DAW) Informatie
What Is Dawkoins (DAW)?
Dawkoins (DAW) is a decentralized meme token designed to thrive within the crypto community and beyond. Named in honor of Richard Dawkins, the father of memes, Dawkoins aims to celebrate and promote the rich legacy of memes in the digital space.
Full community driven!
How Many Dawkoins (DAW) Are There in Circulation?
So, Dawkoins operates on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, and we've got a total fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. As of now, the circulating supply is around 989.5 million DAW tokens. Pretty neat, right?
Our symbol is "DAW," and you can find us chilling on the Solana blockchain with our contract address: 7cb67ev3jvBKaAH1tnVM8FL8WfQ96sa2TYByEXajqx8N.
Now, what exactly does this circulating supply mean? It's basically all the tokens that are actively being traded on different exchanges and being used within our Dawkoins ecosystem. And since we've got a limited supply, we're all about that scarcity, making sure the value of your tokens stays nice and strong.
Because we're on Solana, we get to enjoy super-fast and low-cost transactions, making it easy peasy for you to send and receive Dawkoins whenever you want.
Our goal here at Dawkoins is to be as transparent as possible about our tokenomics and supply metrics, so you know exactly what you're getting into. We're all about building trust and confidence within our community and with potential investors, creating a lively and sustainable ecosystem for Dawkoins to thrive.
Hope that clears things up for you! If you've got any more questions, feel free to ask. We're always here to help!
Dawkoins (DAW) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Dawkoins (DAW), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Dawkoins (DAW) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Dawkoins (DAW) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DAW tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DAW tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van DAW begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van DAW token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.