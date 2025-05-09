Dacxi Prijs (DXI)
De live prijs van Dacxi (DXI) vandaag is 0.00136979 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 31.13M USD. De prijs van DXI naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Dacxi:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Dacxi prijswijziging binnen de dag is +47.91%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 10.00B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van DXI naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige DXI prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Dacxi naar USD $ +0.0004437.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Dacxi naar USD $ +0.0006372123.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Dacxi naar USD $ +0.0006260034.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Dacxi naar USD $ +0.0003439680453016877.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.0004437
|+47.91%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0006372123
|+46.52%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0006260034
|+45.70%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.0003439680453016877
|+33.53%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Dacxi: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+9.16%
+47.91%
+46.77%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is Dacxi Coin? Dacxi Coin is the engine that powers the Dacxi Chain; the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system. Harnessing blockchain technology and tokenization, the Dacxi Chain creates digital versions of company shares that can be easily bought and sold by anyone, anywhere, at any time. In doing so, it aims to solve the fundamental flaws that have held crowdfunding back from the trillion-dollar industry that leading companies such as IBM believe it could (and should) be. First launched in 2017, Dacxi Coin is the Dacxi Chain’s native cryptocurrency. As such, it plays a vital role in the Dacxi Chain’s operation. Dacxi Coin is responsible for facilitating global investment transfers, paying fees on the Dacxi Chain blockchain, node staking, and as the currency for the Dacxi Chain’s global crowdfunding network. The Dacxi Chain aims to unleash innovation around the world, by seamlessly connecting entrepreneurs with everyday investors who can offer the funding they need to succeed. When the Dacxi Chain is fully up and running, demand for Dacxi Coin is projected to reach billions. This makes Dacxi Coin one to closely watch. What makes Dacxi Coin Unique? As the native crypto of the Dacxi Chain, Dacxi Coin has a strong and sound use case – using blockchain technology to solve real-world problem. The early stage funding crisis is sealing the fate of thousands of world-changing products and ideas each year. Crowdfunding as we know it today has failed to reach the heights it promised – held back by limitations like geographical borders, lack of scale, and lack of buzz. In delivering the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system, the Dacxi Chain will break down these barriers. Opening the door for everyday investors to fund exciting new projects. Connecting entrepreneurs with the capital they need to grow their businesses. And unleashing the world’s innovation potential.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 DXI naar VND
₫35.12278539
|1 DXI naar AUD
A$0.0021368724
|1 DXI naar GBP
￡0.0010273425
|1 DXI naar EUR
€0.0012054152
|1 DXI naar USD
$0.00136979
|1 DXI naar MYR
RM0.005890097
|1 DXI naar TRY
₺0.0530656646
|1 DXI naar JPY
¥0.1987702269
|1 DXI naar RUB
₽0.114377465
|1 DXI naar INR
₹0.1169389723
|1 DXI naar IDR
Rp22.8298242014
|1 DXI naar KRW
₩1.9184730824
|1 DXI naar PHP
₱0.0759685534
|1 DXI naar EGP
￡E.0.0693250719
|1 DXI naar BRL
R$0.0077393135
|1 DXI naar CAD
C$0.0019040081
|1 DXI naar BDT
৳0.166977401
|1 DXI naar NGN
₦2.205772837
|1 DXI naar UAH
₴0.056983264
|1 DXI naar VES
Bs0.12054152
|1 DXI naar PKR
Rs0.3861711968
|1 DXI naar KZT
₸0.7093594494
|1 DXI naar THB
฿0.0451893721
|1 DXI naar TWD
NT$0.0413950538
|1 DXI naar AED
د.إ0.0050271293
|1 DXI naar CHF
Fr0.0011369257
|1 DXI naar HKD
HK$0.0106432683
|1 DXI naar MAD
.د.م0.0126842554
|1 DXI naar MXN
$0.026710905