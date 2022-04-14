CSI888 (CSI) Tokenomie
CSI888 (CSI) Informatie
$CSI: 888 traders stormed the Shanghai Exchange, slapped lucky 8s together, and declared it the future of finance.
In the most chaotic financial move of the century, 888 traders rushed the Shanghai Stock Exchange, slapped a bunch of eights together, and declared it the future of global finance. Why 888? Because in Chinese culture, the number 8 is a symbol of prosperity and good fortune.
Riding the wave of the latest stimulus package—which has sent the Chinese markets soaring to their biggest gains since 2008—the CSI888 is now the poster child of a financial system that’s decided to embrace a little madness. Forget traditional analysis. Investors are riding high, fueled by a mixture of caffeine, blind optimism, and the belief that somehow, in all of this chaos, they’ll strike a A5 waygu. Analysts are scrambling to make sense of it, while the rest of the world watches in confusion. But hey, when the market's this hot, who has time for reality checks? Strap in, because at this point, the only thing more unpredictable than the CSI888 is whether or not anyone even knows what’s happening.
Tokenomics LP Burned, CA revoked No tax
CSI888 (CSI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
CSI888 (CSI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van CSI888 (CSI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CSI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CSI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CSI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CSI token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.