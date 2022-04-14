Cropto Corn Token (CROC) Tokenomie
Cropto Corn Token (CROC) Informatie
Cropto Corn Token, agricultural asset-based Corn Token in a wide region stretching from Europe to Asia, offer a way to invest in agriculture, with agricultural products stored in audited warehouses in return. Cropto Corn Token is a digital currency for agricultural products in the history of mankind. Such indispensible commodity, corn which is of strategic importance in international trade, is carried to blockchain through the Cropto Corn Token, and present their means of transparent and decentralized transfer of assets to the agricultural industry and this investment opportunity to the people. Cropto Corn Tokens are created by tokenizing agricultural corn products stored in audited warehouses on a blockchain technology-based platform in terms of the location of the relevant warehouse, and type and quantity of the relevant agricultural product. Agricultural products dating back to the dawn of mankind are turned into investments for today and tomorrow through Cropto Corn Token.
Cropto is collateralized one on one with a physical commodity thanks to its nature of asset-backed token. Each Cropto Token is created by carrying a physical asset to the blockchain. This tokenization provides such advantages as high liquidity, easy access, equal access and buying in parts. Cropto Tokens are created by tokenizing them one on one against agricultural products stored in audited warehouses used by the agricultural industries in the worldwide. The agricultural products stored in such warehouses and documented with Warehouse Stock Receipts prove their existence without doubt.
Cropto Corn Token (CROC) is a digital Corn, powered by blockchain technology, an asset-backed stablecoin that is pegged 1:1 to 1 kilogram of Corn.
Cropto Corn Token (CROC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Cropto Corn Token (CROC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Cropto Corn Token (CROC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Cropto Corn Token (CROC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CROC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CROC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CROC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CROC token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.