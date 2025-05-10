Coin of the champions Prijs (COC)
De live prijs van Coin of the champions (COC) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 12.44K USD. De prijs van COC naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Coin of the champions:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Coin of the champions prijswijziging binnen de dag is --
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 99.70T USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van COC naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige COC prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Coin of the champions naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Coin of the champions naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Coin of the champions naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Coin of the champions naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Coin of the champions: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
--
0.00%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
"Based in Italy and launched in july 2021, COC token was created to link blockchain and sport industry. The token has been deployed on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is already listed on Pancakeswap. The project aims to create a collectible NFT card game based on sports. In addition to the NFT launch and NFT game dApp, staking and farming functionalities will always be released on the same dApp. COC brand would like to spread the values and the features that distinguish the brand and differentiate it from competitors. Sharing, community building, famous sports testimonials and the chance of saving: these are the concepts conveyed through the structure of the brand. COC will operate in a decentralized economical environment in which goods and services can be exchanged. This environment is guaranteed by the features of blockchain technology, in which COC will represent the coin that will be used daily, based on needs. COC token will be exchangeable with a stable coin so that merchants can easily accept it as a payment method. The tokens are named COC (Coin of champions) and they are utility tokens, they will be issued in a quantity of 1 trillion. Users can use the distributed COCs to pay or purchase goods and services or may be used to buy the historical NFT cards defined as “i continuare”. The users that will embrace COC system can use the COC tokens and exchange them with the future stable currency that will be created at the internal value of 1€. COC will also develop a DAPP to launch NFT Token concerning the historical athletes NFT cards ""i continuare"". The aim is to create a specific market for all our famous sport testimonials in order to bring fans and followers closer to their favorite footballers by offering the chance to purchase unique digital cards in the form of NFT Token in blockchain. This market is increasingly growing and the platforms related to NFTs are spreading fast. Furthermore, COC will also donate part of the supply to ONLUS organizations. Another part of the supply will be given to non-professional football teams, as a support to sport activities and to encourage sport growth. "
