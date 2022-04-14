CLOSED (CLOSED) Tokenomie
CLOSED (CLOSED) Informatie
CLOSED is the politically charged memecoin that tackles illegal immigration, social cohesion, and economic strain with bold narrative and real-world impact. CLOSED is a narrative-driven memecoin that shines a provocative spotlight on the complex issue of illegal immigration in the United States. Blending satire, politics, and community engagement, CLOSED uses the meme medium to ignite conversations about fairness, public resources, and social stability.
The project highlights the real-world impact of illegal immigration on public services, low-skilled job markets, and national cohesion—issues often overlooked in mainstream crypto narratives. By weaving a message of balance and societal responsibility, CLOSED positions itself as more than a meme—it’s a symbol of social community.
🔺 Our mission: Allocate a portion of proceeds to support families affected by the challenges of illegal immigration, helping them access the tools they need to rebuild.
🔺 Our vision: A meme-powered community with a purpose—to blend humor, tension, and activism into a project that sparks discussion and delivers tangible support.
CLOSED (CLOSED) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor CLOSED (CLOSED), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
CLOSED (CLOSED) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van CLOSED (CLOSED) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CLOSED tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CLOSED tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CLOSED begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CLOSED token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.