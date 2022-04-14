Clickme (CLICKME) Tokenomie
Clickme (CLICKME) Informatie
Clickme is a decentralized gambling platform built on the Solana blockchain, introducing a high-adrenaline game of timing, risk, and reward. At its core, the platform revolves around a single, compelling mechanic: a button that users can click by spending a small amount of SOL. Every time a player clicks the button, the game timer resets. If the timer runs out without another click, the last person to click the button claims the entire pot of accumulated SOL.
This simple yet addictive format creates a game theory-driven battleground where players must balance timing and strategy, knowing that every click brings them closer to a potential win—or a loss if someone outlasts them. The game is transparent, provably fair, and fully on-chain, leveraging Solana’s lightning-fast transactions and low fees to offer seamless, real-time interaction.
Clickme caters to both casual participants and high-stakes thrill-seekers, combining the excitement of last-man-standing gameplay with the transparency and security of decentralized finance. With a sleek UI and robust smart contract foundation, the platform aims to redefine blockchain-based gaming and introduce a new wave of interactive crypto entertainment.
Clickme (CLICKME) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Clickme (CLICKME), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Clickme (CLICKME) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Clickme (CLICKME) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CLICKME tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CLICKME tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
