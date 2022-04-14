ChainNet (CNET) Tokenomie
ChainNet (CNET) Informatie
ChainNet is a cutting-edge web3 browser that revolutionizes how users interact with the decentralized web. By leveraging innovative technologies like the web:// protocol and integrating AI-powered search, ChainNet is designed to unlock the full potential of web3 and redefine the browsing experience.
Key Features1. Decentralized Web Hosting
With ChainNet, you can host your informational websites directly on-chain. This innovative approach eliminates the need for third-party hosting services, making your content censorship-resistant and fully decentralized. HTML, CSS, and JavaScript can be embedded within smart contracts, allowing the browser to render complete web pages directly from the blockchain.
2. The web:// Protocol
ChainNet introduces the web:// protocol, a groundbreaking feature that allows users to browse smart contracts as if they were traditional web addresses. By simply entering a contract address using web://, users can instantly access the associated on-chain content, including hosted websites and more.
3. AI-Powered Search with Bittensor
In partnership with Bittensor AI, ChainNet features an advanced AI search engine that can scour the web for off-chain content linked to smart contracts. Whether the content is stored on-chain or elsewhere, ChainNet’s AI capabilities ensure that you can always find what you need.
4. Privacy-Focused Browsing
ChainNet is designed with privacy at its core. Users enjoy a secure, ad-free browsing experience without the need for KYC or invasive tracking. Your data is yours, and with ChainNet, you can browse the decentralized web without compromising your privacy.
ChainNet (CNET) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor ChainNet (CNET), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
ChainNet (CNET) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van ChainNet (CNET) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CNET tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CNET tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CNET begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CNET token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van CNET
Wil je weten waar je CNET naartoe gaat? Onze CNET prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.