De live Centric Swap prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime CNS naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de CNS prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Centric Swap (CNS) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er CNS verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De CNS hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0.01873632, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is CNS met +2.35% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -1.39% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -16.49% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Centric Swap is $ 34.59K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van CNS is 369.59B, met een totale voorraad van 369592121791.1336. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 34.59K.

Centric Swap (CNS) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Centric Swap naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Centric Swap naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Centric Swap naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Centric Swap naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0-1.39%
30 dagen$ 0-23.06%
60 dagen$ 0-58.01%
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is Centric Swap (CNS)?

What Is Centric Swap (CNS)?

Centric Swap (CNS) was first conceived in December 2017. CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network. CNS can be traded freely on cryptocurrency exchanges and offers users access to Centric Rise (CNR) along with liquidity. A decentralized protocol governs the exchange between these tokens and self-regulates the supply to meet the changes in demand. The vision of Centric is to alleviate what they see as the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, which is price volatility. The Centric Foundation was established to advance the adoption of Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CNS). Centric has a dual-token model that rewards adoption and stabilizes over time due to its self-regulating supply. The idea behind the model is that, when a user purchases Centric Swap from a trusted cryptocurrency exchange, they can convert it to Centric Rise and benefit from its hourly growth. This leads to the fact that at every moment when the Centric Rise is worth slightly more than Centric Swap, the user can convert CNR back to CNS and reap the rewards. This dual token system creates the conditions for a synthetic stable currency and can regulate the supply of Centric Rise to drive the market price of Centric Swap towards $1.

What Makes Centric Swap Unique?

The two tokens that make up the Centric dual-token model include the Centric Rise (CNR) and the Centric Swap (CNS). CNR trades at a fixed price and has hourly growth, while CNS trades at the price set by the market. At any point in time, Centric Rise can be redeemed for Centric Swap and vice versa. Holding Centric Rise grants a user predetermined hourly earnings on their investment in Centric Swap, ensured by the fact that the value of Centric Rise is constantly increasing in relation to Centric Swap. CNR trades at a predetermined price that is enforced by the Centric protocol and increases every hour when the protocol self-balances. 1 CNS will always convert to CNR at a fixed exchange rate of $1 USD of CNR. In other words, Centric Rise (CNR) stores value, is a transactional currency, has a deflationary supply and an inflationary price and an hourly yield. Centric Swap (CNS) has liquidity, is traded on exchanges, has an elastic supply and a demand indicator. The Centric Protocol governs the token exchange, regulates the supply, is immutable, is censorship-resistant and is independently audited.

How Is the Centric Swap Network Secured?

The Centric Protocol is governed by the Centric Rise smart contract. CNR and CNS are based on the BSC blockchain’s BEP20 standard. Centric Wallet is available where users can store their Centric Rise and Centric Swap. It has features that were specifically designed for these tokens.

Centric Swap Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal Centric Swap (CNS) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je Centric Swap (CNS) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor Centric Swap te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de Centric Swap prijsvoorspelling !

CNS naar lokale valuta's

Centric Swap (CNS) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Centric Swap (CNS) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van CNS token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over Centric Swap (CNS)

Hoeveel is Centric Swap (CNS) vandaag waard?
De live CNS prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige CNS naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van CNS naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van Centric Swap?
De marktkapitalisatie van CNS is $ 34.59K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van CNS?
De circulerende voorraad van CNS is 369.59B USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van CNS?
CNS bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0.01873632 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van CNS?
CNS zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van CNS?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van CNS is -- USD.
Zal CNS dit jaar hoger gaan?
CNS kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de CNS prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Centric Swap (CNS) Belangrijke updates uit de sector

Tijd (UTC+8)TypeInformatie
11-05 17:18:00Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

