What Is Cellula?

Cellula is pioneering a programmable incentive layer that is transforming asset issuance on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem by third party projects building out their digital asset tokenomics distribution. At the core of Cellula's innovation is its virtual Proof-of-Work (vPOW) consensus mechanism, which combines principles from Conway's Game of Life, Variable Rate GDAs Algorithm, and Game Theory.

What Is the CELA Token?

$CELA is central to the Cellula ecosystem, serving as a multifaceted asset that fuels BitLife and facilitates staking participation. The design of $CELA ensures that as the Cellula ecosystem expands, its utility value increases, aligning the interests of token holders, and the team. The utility of the $CELA token will be introduced in different stages of Cellula, including but not limited to the following functions: