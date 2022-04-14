CELLULA (CELA) Tokenomie
CELLULA (CELA) Informatie
What Is Cellula?
Cellula is pioneering a programmable incentive layer that is transforming asset issuance on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem by third party projects building out their digital asset tokenomics distribution. At the core of Cellula's innovation is its virtual Proof-of-Work (vPOW) consensus mechanism, which combines principles from Conway's Game of Life, Variable Rate GDAs Algorithm, and Game Theory.
What Is the CELA Token?
$CELA is central to the Cellula ecosystem, serving as a multifaceted asset that fuels BitLife and facilitates staking participation. The design of $CELA ensures that as the Cellula ecosystem expands, its utility value increases, aligning the interests of token holders, and the team. The utility of the $CELA token will be introduced in different stages of Cellula, including but not limited to the following functions:
- Minting BitLife: BitMiners can spend a certain amount of $CELA to mint their 4x4 BitLife; only BitMiners can mint 4x4 BitLife.
- Charging BitLife: Users who hold BitLife will need to use $CELA to charge in order to gain $esCELA.
- Staking Rewards: Users can stake $CELA in the $CELA staking pool, BitMiners can stake to earn BitLife minting rights, BitAgent can stake to earn BitLife selling rights. Additionally, the Cellula team is exploring more ways to enhance the utility of $CELA, increasing its value and incentive for users.
CELLULA (CELA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor CELLULA (CELA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
CELLULA (CELA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van CELLULA (CELA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CELA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CELA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CELA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CELA token verkennen!
