CWC (CatWifCap) is a fun and creative token powered by the Efrogs community and built on the Linea blockchain. It’s more than just a memecoin—it represents the excitement, teamwork, and imagination of a passionate group of people who love to innovate together.
CWC recently made a big achievement as the third memecoin to reach Nile Exchange, a major milestone that shows its growing popularity and strong community support. This success highlights the power of the Efrogs community in driving new ideas and making them successful.
The token isn’t just about fun—it also opens doors to rewards, special events, and creative projects. CWC gives its holders a chance to be part of something bigger, whether you’re into collecting, trading, or simply enjoying the playful vibe of the Efrogs. It’s designed to be easy to use and exciting for everyone.
Built on the Linea blockchain, CWC takes advantage of its fast and secure technology. This makes the token easy to trade while staying reliable and scalable as more people join the ecosystem. The Efrogs community has infused the token with their lively spirit, making it stand out as both innovative and enjoyable.
Getting listed on Nile Exchange is a big step for CWC, showing it’s not just another token but a growing and fun force in the memecoin world. This success proves how a strong and creative community like the Efrogs can turn ideas into reality and push the boundaries of what’s possible on community building.
CatWifCap (CWC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van CatWifCap (CWC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CWC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CWC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CWC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CWC token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.